Oklahoma's latest commitment, Rivals250 athlete Jacobe Johnson, is a big one for the Sooners but there are many key questions left to answer. And while we'll get into those, there's also some obscure realities that have to be acknowledge.

For example, has there ever been a Sooner named 'Jacobe' before?

How many players have the Sooners landed from Mustang, Okla. in the Rivals era?

This and more in the latest edition of 'Fun Facts'.

Fun Facts: Jacobe Johnson