It won't be long before five-star wide receiver Trejan Bridges and Rivals100 cornerback Darion Green-Warren are going to head to head in practices in Norman. This week though they went head to head for MVP honors in Future Sooners, along with defensive end commit Jacoby Jones. Take a look at the performance of every Oklahoma commitment in this week's Future Sooners as we break down their runs toward the playoffs.

The Skinny: Alexander helped keep the Raiders undefeated season intact. In a 35-30 win over Nevada Community Sunnyvale ran for 287-yards while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Next Week: Sunnyvale (6-0) is hosting Roosevelt on Friday.

The Skinny: Bridges did plenty for Hebron with six carries for 115-yards and two touchdowns (68, 2) along with six catches for 164-yards and two more scores (51, 83). With all of that work done it still wasn't quite enough as Hebron was upset by Flower Mound 38-35. Next Week: Hebron (4-3) is hosting Irvin MacArthur on Friday. WEEK 8 MVP

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas crushed another opponent downing Boyd Anderson 54-6. Next Week: Aquinas (7-1) is hosting Blanche Ely on Friday.

The Skinny: Green and his defense helped Southwest-Onslow to a shutout in a 28-0 win over Richland. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (6-2) is hosting Pender on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren had his biggest night of the year with two interceptions, a pass break-up, and a tackle for loss in Mater Dei's 42-7 dismantling of JSerra Catholic. Next Week: Mater Dei (7-2) is hosting Orange Lutheran on Friday.

The Skinny: Henderson continues to sit out of his team's games (more on that here), and this time missed Travis' 49-42 loss to Ft. Bend Ridge Point. Next Week: Travis (5-2) is hosting Ft. Bend Clements on Friday.

The Skinny: Hicks and Northwest just kept rolling with a 61-12 win over Southeast. Hicks had two tackles (one solo), one blocked field goal. Next Week: Northwest (8-0) is hosting Salina South on Friday.

The Skinny: Jones had another huge night with a 35-14 win over Ft. Scott. During the win he had six tackles (three solo), two sacks (10 yards), and two quarterback hurries. Next Week: Butler C.C. (6-2) is hosting Ellsworth (Iowa) on Sat., Oct. 27.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach got another big win in a 40-0 romp over Monarch. In the game Knighton had three huge touchdown runs, 76, 52, and 65 where he, as ever, showed off his impressive speed. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (8-1) is traveling to Piper on Friday.

The Skinny: Millwood just kept rolling with a 65-6 over Star Spencer. On the night Major had a roughly 60-yard punt return for touchdown along with a lengthy touchdown run. Next Week: Millwood (8-0) is hosting Little Axe on Friday.

The Skinny: McLellan had four touchdowns but a modest night otherwise with 17 carries for 76-yards during Aledo's 56-20 win over Cleburne. Next Week: Aledo (7-0) is hosting Waco University on Friday.

The Skinny: Though Morris a pick six for the Broncos it wasn't enough as they fell to district rival Elkins, 28-12. Next Week: Bush (5-2) is traveling to Ft. Bend Dulles on Friday.

The Skinny: On a night when Allen's passing game wasn't it's usually dominant self - just 118-yards passing the Eagles got it done on the ground with 287-yards rushing. That performance helped propel Allen to yet another dominant win - 43-14 over Dallas Jesuit. Next Week: Allen (7-0) is hosting McKinney Boyd on Friday.

The Skinny: Cajon, and Perkins, who had nine tackles (five solo), three tackles for loss, and two sacks got past Yucaipa 56-34. Next Week: Cajon (8-1) is traveling to Rialto Carter on Friday.

The Skinny: Rattler, had to sit out with a reported MCL injury, but Pinnacle came up with a nationally televised win over Chapparal, 23-7. Next Week: Pinnacle (8-1) is traveling to Anthem Boulder Creek on Friday.

The Skinny: Roberson's season has come to an end after knee surgery was deemed necessary. Meanwhile his teammates had the week off. Next Week: Manvel (5-2) is hosting Houston Sterling on Thu., Oct. 25.

The Skinny: In Ryan's 59-21 win over Carrollton Creekview Sanders did a bit of everything. He had six solo tackles, a one-yard touchdown run, and one 16-yard reception. Next Week: Ryan (7-0) is traveling to Carrollton R.L. Turner on Thu., Oct. 25.

The Skinny: Stogner and Prestonwood had the week off. Next Week: Prestonwood (7-0) is traveling to Parish Episcopal on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington had an, apparently, 'acrobatic' touchdown catch in Oakland's 45-7 win over Warren County. Next Week: Oakland (8-1) is traveling to Warren County on Friday.

The Skinny: As mentioned above, Allen's passing game was a bit more quiet than usual but over a third of their passing yardage went to their five-star receiver who had two receptions for 47-yards and a 39-yard touchdown. He also had a 7-yard carry. Next Week: Allen (7-0) is hosting McKinney Boyd on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete had a sack in Gonzaga's 38-7 win over Bishop McNamara. Next Week: Gonzaga (7-2) has the week off.