Oklahoma's list of commitments who are still playing is getting shorter and shorter and this week was no different with two Sooners defensive backs playing for state titles. One came away with a victory and another came up short in nationally relevant games. Take a look at all of that as well as a serious battle for MVP this week.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale (9-1) ended their season in the first round of Texas's 4A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Hebron (8-5) ended their season in the third round of the 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Davis and the Aquinas defense met their match in the state finals as they were downed 33-20 by fellow Florida power Lakeland. Next Week: Aquinas (13-2) ended their season in the finals of the Florida class 7A playoffs.

The Skinny: Coffeyville ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Southwest-Onslow came up short in a wild shootout with Northeastern, 47-36. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (12-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the North Carolina 2A playoffs.

The Skinny: Mater Dei downed fellow California powerhouse De La Salle in the North vs. South battle of the CIF region champions. He had a tackle for loss and a few other big hits in Mater Dei's 35-21 win. Next Week: Mater Dei (13-2) ended their season as the CIF division one state champions.

The Skinny: Northwest (12-1) ended their season in the finals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 24 Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Buford (10-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach (12-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida high school 8A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Millwood (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: McLellan had yet another big day helping his team to a 26-16 win over Frisco Reedy. On the day he had 203-yard rushing and three touchdowns (43, 1, 6) as Aledo continued their march toward another state title. Next Week: Aledo (14-0) is meeting Wichita Falls Rider in the semifinals of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday at AT&T stadium in Arlington. WEEK 15 MVP

The Skinny: Bush ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar helped an offensive line fight through two key early injuries and who wanted to establish the run early on. And in a game that they put up 340-yards rushing there can be no doubt that he helped his group succeed. They were so successful the quarterfinal ended in a 51-7 win over Waco Midway. Next Week: Allen (14-0) is meeting Duncanville in the semifinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Saturday at 5 p.m. at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

The Skinny: Cajon (12-2) ended their season in the championship of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Pinnacle (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Arizona 6A state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Manvel (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Sanders keeps helping Ryan as they roll through the playoffs. Defensively he led a unit that put up another strong performance during a 28-0 shutout of Birdville. Offensively he had six carries for 22-yards and a 10-yard touchdown. In the passing game he had two catches for 67-yards. Next Week: Ryan (14-0) is meeting Highland Park in the semifinals of the Texas 5A division one playoffs on Sat. Dec. 15 at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

The Skinny: Prestonwood (9-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the TAPPS division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Oakland (14-1) ended their season as the champions of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Allen wanted to establish the run in the first half but in the second half when Wease got looks, he definitely made it count with two catches for two touchdowns. During the 51-7 win over Waco Midway he had four catches for 53-yards and two touchdowns (14, 24). Next Week: Allen (14-0) is meeting Duncanville in the semifinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Saturday at 5 p.m. at AT&T stadium in Arlington.

The Skinny: Gonzaga (9-3) ended their season as the WCAC champions Next Week: N/A.