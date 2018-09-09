Oklahoma's list of 2019 and 2020 commitments had one of their tougher weeks in regard to wins and losses. Though that should come as no surprise considering that it was a schedule full of rivalry games or big-time matchups. Take a look as we break down the week 2 schedule of Oklahoma's Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Alexander and Sunnyvale kept things moving, for the second week in a row, on the ground. In a 38-15 win over Van Alstyne the Raiders had 324-yards rushing, averaging 6.2-yards per carry. Next Week: Sunnyvale (2-0) is traveling to Brownsboro on Friday.

The Skinny: Bridges and his Hebron teammates got a huge win on Friday downing perennial power Arlington Martin 63-24. Bridges got touches from quarterback, on jet sweeps, as a punt returner, kick returner, and of course as a receiver. On the night he had five carries for 106-yards and two touchdowns (41, 52), four receptions for 64-yards including a 23-yard touchdown. Next Week: Hebron (2-0) is traveling to Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday. WEEK 2 MVP

The Skinny: Davis helped Aquinas to another dominant defensive performance as they shut out Flanagan 62-0. Next Week: Aquinas (3-0) is traveling to Ft. Lauderdale Stranahan

The Skinny: After back to back wins, Green and Southwest-Onslow, who shut out East Duplin in the first, second, and fourth quarters came up just short against East Duplin, 22-21. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (2-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Mater Dei pitched another shut out, this time downing St. Mary's 56-0, with Green-Warren finally making his season debut, after fighting off a sore hamstring. He had one pass defended in the game. Next Week: Mater Dei (3-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Henderson had another strong night with eight receptions for 109-yards and a 4-yard touchdown but it wasn't quite enough as Travis fell short of Richmond Foster 52-38. Next Week: Travis (1-1) is traveling to Spring on Friday.

The Skinny: Hicks helped Northwest smack East 56-0 with his eight tackles (four solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks (seven yards). Next Week: Northwest (2-0) is hosting Great Bend on Friday.

The Skinny: Knighton had a touchdown, and more, as Deerfield Beach downed Atlanta Westlake 41-16 as his team continues their impressive early season march. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (3-0) is hosting Blanche Ely on Sat., Sept. 15.

The Skinny: Major had 95-yards rushing and three touchdowns in the annual Soul Bowl as Millwood crushed arch rival Douglass 56-0. Next Week: Millwood (2-0) is hosting Cascia Hall on Friday.

The Skinny: Aledo traveled to Shreveport, La. to take on Bentonville, Ark. and McClellan brought his game with him to the tune of 104-yards and two touchdowns (9, 15) on 17-carries as the Bearcats crushed Bentonville 51-14. Next Week: Aledo (2-0) is traveling to Burleson Centennial on Friday.

The Skinny: Morris had a huge role in his team's heart-stopping 23-20 win over Langham Creek. Not only was he involved in roughly 10 tackles but he also had the game's biggest play with a 78-yard punt return for touchdown - his first ever attempt at a punt return. He also had the third down tackle that forced Langham Creek's field goal, that missed, at the end of the game. Next Week: Bush (2-0) is traveling to Alief Taylor on Thu, Sept. 13.

The Skinny: Allen's passing game was kept, somewhat, in check on Friday night but, again, the Eagles ran over an opponent, this time Salt Lake City East to the tune of 52-20 behind 261-yards rushing, averaging 7.5-yards per carry. Next Week: Allen (2-0) is traveling to Coppell on Friday.

The Skinny: Cajon, and Perkins, had the week off. Next Week: Cajon (3-0) is traveling to Hesperia Oak Hills.

The Skinny: Rattler returned to action after missing the better part of the last two games and came out 'carving up' San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic. He had touchdown passes of 80, 55, and 23-yards but it wasn't quite enough as JSerra topped Pinnacle 42-35. Next Week: Pinnacle (3-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: In a tough tilt against a tough bunch from Crosby Roberson managed nine tackles (eight solo), two tackles for loss, and two sacks, but it wasn't quite enough as Crosby downed the Mavericks 49-47. Next Week: Manvel (1-1) is traveling to Sharpstown on Friday.

The Skinny: Offensively Sanders had a quiet night as Ryan was largely shut down by Keller Fossil Ridge, however he, and his teammates, made plenty of plays on defense on their way to a 26-19 victory. Sanders on the night had nine tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries, and one pass defended. Next Week: Ryan (2-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Prestonwood got a nice 13-7 win over Norcross (Georgia) Greater Atlanta Christian but it was a quiet night for Stogner who logged no catches for the Lions. Next Week: Prestonwood (2-0) is traveling to Trinity Christian-Addison on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington had a big night as Oakland crushed RePublic 70-8. On the night Washington had a roughly 20-yard touchdown catch and a big kickoff return in the victory. Next Week: Oakland (2-1) is traveling to Riverdale on Friday.

The Skinny: Allen, for the second straight week, didn't spend much time worrying about the but when they did, they were going to their five-star pass catcher. Allen passed for just 124-yards and 109 of those yards went to Wease. He had five catches and two touchdowns (45, 56). Next Week: Allen (2-0) is traveling to Coppell on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete thanks to two sacks and another tackle for loss took down powerhouse Don Bosco Prep 37-7. Next Week: Gonzaga (3-0) is traveling to North Bethesda Georgetown Prep.