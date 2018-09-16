Oklahoma's wide receiver class has three players that were, at one point in time or another, rated as five-star prospects. The lone member who currently isn't began to make his case for reinstatement on Friday night with Arjei Henderson putting up a momentous performance. Take a look at the performances of all of the Sooners commitments in both the 2019 and 2020 classes.

The Skinny: The Raiders, with no small amount of help from their star offensive lineman, had 275-yards rushing (6.9 yards per carry) as they downed Brownsboro 55-39. Next Week: Sunnyvale (3-0) is hosting Glen Rose on Friday.

The Skinny: A one score game got away from Hebron late as they fell 37-17 to Keller Fossil Ridge. Bridges, as a precaution, sat out with a minor injury but is set to return next week. Next Week: Hebron (2-1) is traveling to Keller Fossil Ridge on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis helped Aquinas to yet another dismantling of a helpless South Florida foe, downing Stranahan 52-0. Next Week: Aquinas (4-0) is hosting Miami Central on Friday.

The Skinny: Green and Southwest-Onslow had the week off. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (2-2) is traveling to Newport Croatan on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren and Mater Dei had the week off. Next Week: Mater Dei (3-1) is hosting IMG Academy on Friday.

The Skinny: Henderson went off in a wild 56-53 win over Spring. On the night he had an incredible 12 receptions for 223-yards and three touchdowns. Next Week: Travis (2-1) has the week off. WEEK 3 MVP

The Skinny: Another game and another big win, 56-34, as well as a big statistical night for Hicks himself. The Sooners defensive end commitment had five tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one sack, and two passes defended. Next Week: Northwest (3-0) is traveling to Wichita West on Thu., Sept. 20.

The Skinny: In a battle of local rivals, where former Deerfield Beach standout Denard Robinson's jersey was retired, Knighton had a pair of touchdowns (1, 43) as the Bucks downed Blanche Ely. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (4-0) is traveling to Coral Springs on Friday.

The Skinny: Major had a relatively quiet night but managed a 49-yard touchdown as Millwood downed Cascia Hall 38-7. Next Week: Millwood (3-0) is hosting Crooked Oak on Friday.

The Skinny: McClellan had a highly efficient night, scoring nearly every other time he touched the ball during a 63-14 win over Burleson Centennial. On the night the star had 15 carries for 148-yards and six touchdowns (8, 34, 8, 4, 1, 35). Next Week: Aledo (3-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: The Bush defense, led by Morris, Erick Young, and Oluaka Ibekwe, had another dominant performance (giving up only 13 points per game) downing Alief Taylor 41-13. Morris had three tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in the big win. Next Week: Bush (3-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Against a stingy Coppell defense Allen didn't find a lot of joy but what little they did, they found on the ground behind their big future Sooner. Allen rushes for 187-yards and took out Coppell Next Week: Allen (3-0) is hosting Plano on Friday.

The Skinny: Perkins racked up another ton of tackles with 15 (11 solo), and caused two fumbles while downing Hesperia Oak Hills 44-22. Next Week: Cajon (3-0) is hosting Romoland Heritage on Friday.

The Skinny: Rattler and Pinnacle had the week off. Next Week: Pinnacle (3-1) is traveling to Surprise Valley Vista.

The Skinny: Roberson likely sat out against a wildly overmatched bunch from Sharpstown as Manvel crushed the Apollos 68-0 after ending the first quarter up 42-0. Next Week: Manvel (2-1) is hosting Ft. Bend Marshall on Friday.

The Skinny: Ryan, and Sanders, had the week off. Next Week: Ryan (2-0) is traveling to West Mesquite on Thu., Sept. 20

The Skinny: Prestonwood got a lopsided 30-10 win over Trinity Christian-Addison. On the night Stogner had his biggest performance of the year with four catches for 101-yards.

Next Week: Prestonwood (3-0) is hosting Argyle Liberty Christian.

The Skinny: In the 'battle of the 'Boro' Washington and his Oakland team downed Riverdale 49-6. Washington had three receptions for 70-yards and a touchdown. Next Week: Oakland (3-1) is traveling to Murfreesboro Blackman on Friday.

The Skinny: Allen kept winning, downing Coppell 21-0, but Wease had a relatively quiet night with just two catches for 14-yards. Next Week: Allen (3-0) is hosting Plano on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga dominated another opponent with a 30-0 win over Georgetown Prep. On the day he had three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Next Week: Gonzaga (4-0) is hosting Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie on Sat., Sept. 22.