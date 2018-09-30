After a week where there were few elite performances, this week was loaded with them. One player set a school rushing record with a performance that made statewide headlines. Another accomplished a career achievement that made it's way into USA Today and another had an 85-yard interception return. All in all, a very big week for the Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Alexander and the Raiders came with a nice 42-32 win over Dallas Madison. Alexander helped lead a ground attack that put up 338-yards rushing - averaging 6.5-yards per carry. Next Week: Sunnyvale (4-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Bridges had his biggest night of the season with six catches for 104-yards and two touchdowns (31, 21), along with four carries for 38-yards and a 24-yard touchdown run. Beyond all that, he also had a 63-yard punt return to help Hebron down Irving Nimitz 41-22. Next Week: Hebron (3-1) is hosting Coppell on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas had the week off. Next Week: Aquinas (4-1) is traveling to Deerfield Beach on Friday.

The Skinny: Green and Southwest-Onslow had their game canceled due to Hurricane Florence. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (2-2) is traveling to East Carteret on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren continues to get his feet under himself and had three solo tackles and a tackle for loss in Mater Dei's 35-0 win over Anaheim Servite. Next Week: Mater Dei (5-1) is hosting Santa Margarita on Friday.

The Skinny: Henderson had a steady night, with six catches for 61-yards and a touchdown as Travis downed Ft. Bend Elkins 40-21. Next Week: Travis (3-1) is hosting Ft. Bend Dulles on Thu., Oct. 4.

The Skinny: Hicks had his quietest night of the season with one tackle, and a .5 tackle for loss in Northwest's 55-26 win over Wichita Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Next Week: Northwest (5-0) is hosting Wichita West on Friday.

The Skinny: Butler came up short against Hutchinson C.C. 27-13 but Jacoby Jones kept things going with five tackles (two solo) along with a .5 sack (two yards) and two pass breakups. Next Week: Butler C.C. (3-2) is hosting Independence C.C. on Sat., Oct. 6.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach just keeps rolling but on this night there was no doubt that Knighton was the star of the show, while setting a school rushing yardage record. The speedy back went for 26-carries for 358-yards and four touchdowns in a 44-8 demolition of Taravella. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (6-0) is hosting St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday. WEEK 5 MVP

The Skinny: Millwood got more of a game than many were expecting but pulled away for a 44-22 win over Norman Community Christian. Major had a touchdown catch on the night. Next Week: Millwood (5-0) is hosting Washington on Friday.

The Skinny: McLellan in limited action, had 13 carries for 129-yards and a pair of touchdowns (36, 1) while his team was running over Everman 52-6. Next Week: Aledo (4-0) is traveling to Midlothian on Friday.

The Skinny: Morris had another huge night with four tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions - including one he returned for an 85-yard touchdown in a 31-17 win over Ft. Bend Clements. Next Week: Bush (4-0) is traveling to Ft. Bend Kempner on Thu., Oct. 4.

The Skinny: Another week, another huge win for the Eagles. Winless McKinney offered little competition in a 54-14 win for Allen, who put up nearly 600-yards of offense, including 235-yards on the ground behind their highly-rated offensive lineman. Next Week: Allen (5-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Cajon got a real challenge from Redlands East Valley, but pulled off a 48-38 win. On the night Perkins himself had 13 tackles (five solo), .5 a sack, and one pass defended. Next Week: Cajon (5-1) is traveling to Redlands on Friday.

The Skinny: Rattler, who became the state of Arizona's all-time passing king on Pinnacle's first possession, finished 24-29 for 290-yards and four touchdown passes, he also scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown in Pinnacle's 52-23 win over O'Connor. Next Week: Pinnacle (5-1) is traveling to Glendale Mountain Ridge on Friday.

The Skinny: Roberson sat out again but was far from needed in Manvel's massive 69-0 win over Houston Northside. Next Week: Manvel (3-2) is hosting Houston Madison on Friday.

The Skinny: Offensively Sanders had two carries for four yards and a one-yard touchdown and on defense he had a big impact as well with eight tackles (six solo) in his team's 48-7 win over rival Denton. Next Week: Ryan (4-0) is hosting Carrollton Newman Smith.

The Skinny: Stogner had his biggest night of the season with seven catches for 100-yards and a 29-yard touchdown in a wild 57-48 victory over Houston St. Pius X. Next Week: Prestonwood (5-0) is traveling to Ft. Worth All Saints on Friday.

The Skinny: Washington had a 12-yard touchdown catch and helped his defense to a 53-0 shutout of Coffee County. Next Week: Oakland (5-1) is hosting Franklin on Friday.

The Skinny: Wease had seven catches for 84-yards and a 27-yard touchdown pass as he helped Allen crush McKinney 54-14. Next Week: Allen (5-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga just kept dominating opponents with a 48-12 win over Archbishop Carroll. Next Week: Gonzaga (6-0) is hosting Good Counsel on Sat., Oct. 6.