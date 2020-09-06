The 2020 season was once in great jeopardy and while several Sooners commitments won't be playing until the spring, if at all, there were three who got things underway this past weekend. We run down who you can be expecting to watch in the 2020 season as well as who took home this week's MVP with an absolutely huge performance that included three touchdowns and a massive interception return.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Weatherford won one of the wilder games in Oklahoma so far this season. Downs kicked off a 28-point third quarter rally with a 46-yard fumble return for touchdown in a 50-49 win over Kingfisher. Next Week: Weatherford (1-0) is hosting El Reno.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Garland, along with the rest of 5A and 6A in Texas, has delayed the start of their season until Sept. 24. Next Week: Garland (0-0) is hosting Dallas Kimball on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Richmond Foster, along with the rest of 5A and 6A in Texas, has delayed the start of their season until Sept. 24. Next Week: Foster (0-0) is traveling to Lamar Consolidated on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Greenville, along with the rest of 5A and 6A in Texas, has delayed the start of their season until Sept. 24. Next Week: Texas High (0-0) is traveling to Nacogdoches on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Austin Lyndon B. Johnson, along with the rest of 5A and 6A in Texas, has delayed the start of their season until Sept. 24. Next Week: Johnson (0-0) is hosting San Antonio Cornerstone Christian on Thurs., Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Lubbock Cooper, along with the rest of 5A and 6A in Texas, has delayed the start of their season until Sept. 24. Next Week: Cooper (0-0) is hosting Amarillo Caprock on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Houston Episcopal, along with the rest of the Southwest Prepatory conference, had their season canceled but is working to find several games in the fall season. Next Week: Episcopal (0-0) is traveling to Houston Kinkaid on Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Choctaw had a rough start to the season traveling to take on Springdale but falling 46-18. In what was a tough night for the Yellowjackets, Mukes did help assist on a goal line stop and had 'seven or eight' tackles. Next Week: Choctaw (0-1) is hosting Van Buren, Ark.

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Texas high, along with the rest of 5A and 6A in Texas, has delayed the start of their season until Sept. 24. Next Week: Texas High (0-0) is traveling to Tyler John Tyler on Thurs., Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Stutsman got off to a huge start in his team's season opener with a 41-0 win over Orangewood Christian. Stutsman more than did his part with two carries for eight yards and two touchdowns along with three receptions for 67-yards. On defense he had 12 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, and a 10-yard sack to go along with his biggest moment a 98-yard interception return for touchdown. Next Week: Foundation Academy (1-0) is hosting Vero Beach Master's Academy. Week 1 MVP

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.