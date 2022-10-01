FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables didn’t have an update on quarterback Dillon Gabriel following the game, except to say Gabriel was under concussion protocol.

Gabriel was knocked out of the game with 9:40 left in the second quarter of OU’s 55-24 loss at TCU on Saturday afternoon.

Gabriel took off to ran and slid down. As he was already in the process of sliding, TCU defender Jamoi Hodge launched himself into Gabriel, bouncing Gabriel’s head off the turf. Gabriel remained on the ground for a while before being helped to his feet and being able to walk to the sideline.

“I hated it. I hate seeing any of our guys laying on the field like that and knowing that they’re hurt and in a bad state,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Obviously, everybody is aware how I feel about that kid.”

Hodge was ejected for targeting.

TCU was already up 34-10 at that point, and backup quarterback Davis Beville saw his first significant action of the season.

Gabriel finished 7 of 16 passing for 126 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was in OU’s injury tent for several minutes before leaving the field and never returning to the sideline.

“Don’t have an update. He’s under concussion protocol,” Venables said. “I don’t think a whole lot about the hit. It’s football. You don’t like it, it’s part of the game. My concern is with Dillon and his health and his safety.”

It was a rough day for OU in the injury department as the Sooners lost several prominent members throughout the game.

Most happened in the flow of the game, and that’s how it goes. But OU linebacker David Ugwoegbu didn’t see it that way with Hodge’s launch into Gabriel.

“Regardless of whatever position you play, you should see that as a cheap shot,” Ugwoegbu said. “He got him as he was clearly down and sliding as a quarterback. In this day and age, you understand how protected quarterbacks are. Taking that shot was a cheap shot in my eyes, but we’ll keep going.”

Beville came in and completed 7 of 16 passes for 50 yards and engineered two touchdown-scoring drives.

“I felt like Davis did a good job,” Lebby said. “He played solid. He took care of the football. I was proud of him because of his attitude, his energy and his effort.

“We’ll work through that this week. Coach V will continue to talk about any of the injury stuff. We’ll see where we’re at going through this week.”

OU’s offense did what it could, but it was clear how big of a blow it was for the team to lose its leader, especially in that kind of way.

“It hurts. Someone messes with your family, it hurts,” wide receiver Marvin Mims said. “Definitely messed with our family out there on that field. Everybody felt it. It sucked, especially how long he was laying down there.”