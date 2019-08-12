News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 10:36:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Gallimore's challenge: Become a freak on the field

Carey Murdock • SoonerScoop
@CareyAMurdock
Editor
SoonerScoop.com co-publisher

One of the most eye-opening articles about OU football this offseason was from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Specifially, it was Feldman’s listing of Neville Gallmore as his second-ranked college f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}