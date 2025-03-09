Garcia's walk-off RBI helps Sooners outlast South Carolina, clinch series

The win gives the Sooners the series victory, as the program beat South Carolina 10-9 on Friday in Game 1.

Garcia stepped to the plate and sliced a would-be double to the outfield, bringing Ella Parker to score the winning run. Garcia's walk-off RBI proved to be the winning play, as the Sooners outlasted South Carolina 10-9 on Sunday at Love's Field.

NORMAN — With two base runners on, and Oklahoma tied 9-9 with South Carolina in the bottom of the seventh, Gabbie Garcia had the chance to be the hero.

Garcia's hit was the final play in a game full of punches by both teams.

The Sooners swung first in the bottom of the first. In the beginning of a flurry of home runs, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas got things started with a three-run home run. Garcia — who continues to make big plays for the Sooners as a young player — immediately followed with a solo home run.

On the next pitch, Cydney Sanders delivered her own solo home run to give the Sooners a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

But the Gamecocks, like they have all weekend, responded with back-to-back home runs in the second inning off of Isabella Smith. The Sooners responded in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single from Ailana Agabyani that pushed the lead to 6-2.

However, the Gamecocks came roaring back in the fourth inning. They scored five runs in the frame on the back of a grand slam from Ella Chancey, which gave the Gamecocks the lead. The Sooners went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, then the Gamecocks added a two-out solo home run in the fifth inning to extend their lead to two runs.

The Sooners' final flurry came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when McEnroe-Marinas blasted her second three-run bomb of the day that gave the Sooners back a one-run lead. But South Carolina scored a run in the top of the sixth that tied the game at 9-9.

Fortunately for the Sooners, relief pitcher Kierston Deal kept the Gamecocks off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering led the bottom of the seventh with walks, which led to Garcia's heroics.

With the win, the Sooners can finally exhale in a game that featured 22 hits, 19 runs, eight home runs and four lead changes. The Gamecocks logged 14 hits against OU's pitchers, the most a Sooner opponent has logged in over five seasons.

Smith got the start in the circle, surrendering 10 hits and three home runs before she was replaced by Monticelli. Deal came into relieve Monticelli in the final 1.1 innings, surrendering one hit and zero runs while logging a strikeout.

McEnroe-Marinas — who logged two hits in Game 1 — led the Sooners with three hits, three runs and six RBIs. Garcia finished with two hits and two RBIs.

With the win, the Sooners improve to 21-0 on the season.

Up next: The Sooners look to complete the series sweep at 5:20 p.m. (SECN+).

