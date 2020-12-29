Stands to reason that nothing about the COVID-19 college football season has felt normal, so why should the bowl game?

Although Oklahoma remains mostly intact for the showdown against Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Gators are certainly missing some key parts.

Tight end Kyle Pitts let it be known immediately he was moving on toward focusing on the NFL Draft, and now Florida’s other three top receivers won’t be in the game for either opting out or because of COVID-19.

But quarterback Kyle Trask remains. As long as he’s there, it’s still a great chance for Alex Grinch’s defense to show just how far they’ve come in such a short period of time.

To label this a statement game or a springboard game, though, doesn’t ring true in the eyes of head coach Lincoln Riley.

“I mean, I hope we play well defensively, but I don't – I just think each year is its own year,” Riley said. “You guys have heard me say that a lot. Every challenge is different. Your team's different. Opponent's different. Situation's different. So we're just going to try to be the very best that we can tomorrow night.

“Whatever people want to say about a big picture, that will be their choice. The only thing we can control is the way we prepare and the way we perform tomorrow night, and we're going to try to stay locked on that.”

As good as some of the offenses in the Big 12 have been, this will be the first top-10 offense the Sooners have seen this season even if it does look a little different than what it did during the regular season.

The Gators are ranked ninth in total offense, averaging more than 508 yards per game.

OU’s only known opt-out, at least at this time, is cornerback Tre Brown.