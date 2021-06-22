Gavin Sawchuk commits to Sooners

The Sooners welcomed around 50 top recruits for the 2022 and 2023 classes, and the first commitment is in from Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian running back Gavin Sawchuk .

If you were wondering when exactly Oklahoma was going to start seeing the rewards from its ChampUBBQ weekend, not too long at all.

OU has always been sitting in a good position with Sawchuk, even dating back to the pre-COVID-19 days. The Sooners were able to have Sawchuk on campus before COVID-19 put a halt to everything.

In the next 15 months, it was all about maintain the relationship as best as you can through Zoom calls and without that face-to-face interaction.

That all changed over the weekend, and you knew it was good when Sawchuk decided to arrive Thursday for his official visit, spending as much time as allowed in Norman.

Sawchuk becomes the second major running back commitment for DeMarco Murray and the Sooners. Fellow pledge, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Raleek Brown, was also on campus last weekend.

A lot of eyes were on Murray last weekend after OU didn’t land a high school running back for the 2021 class. Add in Brown and Sawchuk, and that’s one way to silence the critics.

Whereas Brown brings some wide receiver options to his game, Sawchuk is about as a firm of a running back prospect as you’re going to find as OU bringing a lot of versatile talents to Lincoln Riley’s offense.

The addition of Sawchuk puts OU No. 7 overall in the Rivals rankings despite only having eight total commitments. OU is averaging four stars per each commitment for the 2022 class.

Sawchuk is the first to announce after the BBQ, but everybody knows he won’t be the last. It’s going to be a lot of fun for OU fans to watch moving forward in the days and weeks and months just how many recruits from last weekend’s event turn into Sooners.