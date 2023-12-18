NORMAN — Through the first few weeks of the season, things just weren't working out for Gavin Sawchuk.

The second-year running back suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason, and it limited his playing time on the field. Sawchuk was a distant fourth on the depth chart behind Tawee Walker, Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes, and he spent the early part of the season watching from the sidelines.

Considering the preseason buzz was high for Sawchuk, he acknowledged that it was tough to stay patient.

"I was praying it would (happen) the next day, just trying to get back out there on the field," Sawchuk said after the TCU game on Nov. 24. "But I was just trusting the process, trusting what God's plan is for me and knowing that he's got me and eventually I'll be back out there.

"It was hard earlier in the season. I was happy for those guys playing. But, as a competitor, you want to play. So it was hard just to be in that position. But I was just trusting, waiting for my time to come. And then when it does, just take advantage of the opportunities that I have."

Sawchuk did eventually see opportunities, and he made the most of them. As Sawchuk surged, the Sooners' running game did, too.

It's almost difficult to remember the early inconsistencies in the running game. The Sooners averaged over 4.3 yards per game just twice in the first six games, including YPC averages of 3.03 and 3.83 against Cincinnati and Iowa State, respectively. While Tawee Walker had some really good moments to start the season, the team production was disappointing compared to preseason expectations.

But as the season on, the Sooners' rushing production increased dramatically. Here's a look at how they started and finished the season: