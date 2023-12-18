Gavin Sawchuk taking 'confidence' into Alamo Bowl
NORMAN — Through the first few weeks of the season, things just weren't working out for Gavin Sawchuk.
The second-year running back suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason, and it limited his playing time on the field. Sawchuk was a distant fourth on the depth chart behind Tawee Walker, Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes, and he spent the early part of the season watching from the sidelines.
Considering the preseason buzz was high for Sawchuk, he acknowledged that it was tough to stay patient.
"I was praying it would (happen) the next day, just trying to get back out there on the field," Sawchuk said after the TCU game on Nov. 24. "But I was just trusting the process, trusting what God's plan is for me and knowing that he's got me and eventually I'll be back out there.
"It was hard earlier in the season. I was happy for those guys playing. But, as a competitor, you want to play. So it was hard just to be in that position. But I was just trusting, waiting for my time to come. And then when it does, just take advantage of the opportunities that I have."
Sawchuk did eventually see opportunities, and he made the most of them. As Sawchuk surged, the Sooners' running game did, too.
It's almost difficult to remember the early inconsistencies in the running game. The Sooners averaged over 4.3 yards per game just twice in the first six games, including YPC averages of 3.03 and 3.83 against Cincinnati and Iowa State, respectively. While Tawee Walker had some really good moments to start the season, the team production was disappointing compared to preseason expectations.
But as the season on, the Sooners' rushing production increased dramatically. Here's a look at how they started and finished the season:
|Column 1
|Yards per carry
|Yards per game
|Rushing touchdowns
|
Games 1-5
|
3.96
|
157.6
|
11*
|
Games 6-12
|
4.79
|
197
|
20
The biggest reason for that? The emergence of Sawchuk. He appeared in just four of the first six games and logged 50 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus, recording 18 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.
But Sawchuk got the starting nod against UCF, the first of his career, and he capitalized. He saw the bulk of the touches to end the season, finishing with four straight games of 100 yards or more while cementing himself as the Sooners' starting running back.
|Column 1
|Total attempts
|Yards per carry
|Yards per game
|Snaps per game
|
Games 1-6
|
18
|
2.56
|
7.6
|
8.3
|
Games 7-12
|
87
|
6.5
|
94.17
|
43.3
Heading into the Alamo Bowl against Arizona, Sawchuk is feeling as confident as ever.
"I feel like the game is slowing down for me," Sawchuk said. "(I'm) starting to trust the O-line, trust the receivers, trust the quarterback, trust the play-call, everything. Continuing to work hard out here at practice. Nothing in my game is perfect. There’s a whole bunch of things I’ve got to get better at. Reading better, blocking better, making people miss, catching out of the backfield. So many things to still work on, which is a good thing. So just emphasize and focus on all the things I can still get better at."
Sawchuk figures to see plenty of opportunities against Arizona, though it won't be easy. The Wildcats rank 18th nationally in rushing yards allowed (111.3 per game) and they've surrendered just 3.44 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Also, the Sooners will be without the services of Andrew Raym, Tyler Guyton and Cayden Green on the offensive line. But fans likely remember last year's bowl game, when Sawchuk exploded for 100 yards and a touchdown against Florida State.
OU coach Brent Venables has been impressed with Sawchuk's consistency, and given the changes for the Sooners in recent weeks, it's likely to serve them well.
“I think he’s really gotten to a good groove and confidence and healthy," Venables said. "Got into a good rhythm in the last several games. I think the confidence comes with that. You’re seeing a more confident guy.”
