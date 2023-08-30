Oklahoma’s first depth chart of the 2023 season was released on Tuesday, and quarterback General Booty’s name was not listed among the players at his position, but is viewed as the Sooners' fourth-string option at the position.

In all likelihood, Booty won’t start a game for the Sooners in his career, with Dillon Gabriel set to start this season and his successor, Jackson Arnold, waiting in the wings as a former five-star recruit from Denton (TX).

However, that’s not stopping Booty from capitalizing on his namesake and his status as a quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. When you play the same position at the same school that produced Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Sam Bradford, and Jason White, you tend to be in the spotlight.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that Booty is making a name for himself in the NIL world. The redshirt sophomore already has a line of skin cream and custom shirts with wordplay off of his last name, but now he's breaking into the underwear game.

On Wednesday, Booty announced a partnership with Rock ‘Em Socks, a men’s underwear brand, to launch his own brand of underwear.