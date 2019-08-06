The explosive athlete started for the Hornets early on and became one of the most talked about prep prospects in the state.

After years of watching Oklahoma prospects have to wait much longer than their recruiting peers across the country a turn has started to come about. Nowhere is that more clear than with Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington star athlete Gentry Williams .

After that he went into his track season and ended up finishing basically untouched in the 400-meters on his way to a state title, and ending up just a breath behind fellow speedster, and senior, J.T. McCloud in the 200-meters.

With his 6-foot frame and undeniably special speed it's no surprise that Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Baylor, Memphis, Nebraska, and Michigan all came through with offers for Williams. He is excited about the early attention but says that he has no plans to slow down on the track, the field, or the classroom.

"It's been fun getting all these offers, shows my talent is being looked at but I've just got to keep on working," Williams said. "I don't really look at it as being young. I was thrown into the fire a bit last year but now I have to be a leader. Last year I was like a chicken with his head cut off a bit."

With his track stardom being beyond question there have been plenty of conversations that he may choose his future program based largely on the school's track program. And with that in mind may schools are already talking to him about running track.

However, for Williams it's a much smaller factor than some might expect.

"Each coach always brings something different o the table and I like more and more that coaches bring up my track life. I like when they just check in on me," he said. "It'll play a little aspect, I want to go to a place that has a track team just in case. But football and school are my main focus."