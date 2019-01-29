Georgia on OU's Mind
Oklahoma's run in recruiting the SEC area over the past few years is unprecedented, at least in the last 20 years of Sooners recruiting, and they are hoping to continue that run in the 2020 class. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news