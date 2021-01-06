 Oklahoma Sooners football recruiting for LincupXXI is barely to bed and we're already seeing OU in good shape in 2022.
Getting Defensive in 2022

Oklahoma's 2021 class is one of it's most talent rich in recent memory but as it's a smaller class there is expectation for a big group in 2022. That seems to be most possible on the defensive side of the ball where Oklahoma is already a key contender for a number of elite recruits. In this week's 'Woke' we take a look at two key names that could be part of a front seven class that has a chance to be something Sooners fans haven't seen in quite some time.

WOKElahoma - January 6, 2021

