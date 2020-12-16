Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger simply was never worried. Even though transfer guard Umoja Gibson had gotten off to a slow start in the first couple of games, it never altered the way Kruger utilized Gibson.

Give it a week, and the narrative is quite different. Gibson had another stellar outing with four three-pointers in the first half to set the tone early in OU’s 79-65 win against visiting Oral Roberts on Wednesday evening.

You combine the second half from Saturday (three 3s) and the first half from Wednesday, and Gibson connected on seven three-pointers, after having not scored in the previous three halves.

“I mean like I’m coming in and learning a whole new terminology and where to be at on the floor,” said Gibson, who finished with 14 points and four rebounds. “Just picking my spots where to be on the floor and getting more comfortable. Coming in, I was like a chicken with his head cut off. Now I’m starting to feel the flow, rhythm and where I need to be. Now everything is flowing the right way.”

And that’s the thing for Lon Kruger’s club right now. The Sooners don’t need Mo Gibson to be the star every night because the balance and depth is there from game-to-game. Wednesday showed it can be from half-to-half.