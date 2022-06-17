Gigged 'Em

"I think that's the biggest difference is we gather the momentum and kept the momentum and then gave it away and then got it back. And really proud of the young men for battling and grinding out pitch to pitch."

"Settled Jake (Bennett) down a little bit early. Then having the long inning in the second inning was even tougher on him because you sit there, don't get to play catch in the dugout even though it's hot.

"I thought we set the table really early, took the momentum early in the game," said Johnson, whose club has now won three of four versus SEC competition in the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma used a seven run second inning to build an 8-0 lead before Texas A&M hadthe chance to send its clean up hitter to the plate. The kind of start not so unusual for this Oklahoma team that has now won 10 of its last 12.

OMAHA, Neb. - There's scripting of a perfect opening game. And then there's actually going out and executing said plan. Through six innings, Skip Johnson's Sooners executed exactly as planned.

A trait that has become all too familiar for this Oklahoma team as it's storybook run continues.

The seven run second inning is a school record for most runs scored in a frame at the College World Series and was highlighted by a Jimmy Crooks three run home run.

"Our team identity is to be aggressive and to push the envelope a little bit. And I think we did that in some instances in the base running in the inning where we scored seven, taking that extra 90. That's who we are," said Johnson.

"The power is good. We know Jimmy has some power and Jack Nicklaus has had a really good season for a freshman. It's really good to see that happen."

Even better for Oklahoma, it all started with a two out Kendall Pettis hit by pitch.

The kind of two out production this squad has produced time and time again during its current run through the NCAA Tournament -- and now Omaha.

For Sooner starter Jake Bennett it was business as usual. After Jordan Thompson three run blast to answer the Oklahoma big second inning cutting the deficit to 8-3. Bennett responded by retiring 11 of the next 13 Aggie batters.

Then it was Jackson Nicklaus.

Again.

Following a Jim Schlossnagle visit to the mound in the top of the fourth, Nicklaus blasted a grand slam on the first pitch offered from lefty Aggie reliever Joseph Menefee.

"Pretty bad coaching visit. Gave up a grand slam on the next pitch. That's bad coaching," said Schlossnagle following the game. "You combine that with hit batters and the walks, and what do you think's going to happen.

"But I was just trying to pump him up a little bit. Didn't go our way."

It is just the third grand slam in the 12-year history of Charles Schwab Field.

Another notch in the belt for the freshman second baseman. And Oklahoma led 12-4 after four.

"I didn't know that it was only the third one ever hit in this park in the College World Series. So that kind of heightened it a little bit, for sure," said Nicklaus. "Going through the at-bat, though, they had that little pitching meeting. And I knew I wasn't going to be late to the fastball."

Texas A&M rallied for four runs in the 7th off David Sandlin to make Oklahoma fans at the very least think about it.

Kole Kaler singled in a run. Trevor Warner's bloop single chased Sandlin. And Jack Moss welcomed Trevin Michael to the game with an RBI single into centerfield.

After that? Michael did what he's done all season. Collect outs.

"I was just trying to pitch with a lead, really, the whole time. I wasn't really trying to go in there and strike everybody out or anything like that," said Michael. "And it was really easy for me to settle in with a lead like that. And I was assuming we were going to go put up some more runs in the ninth.

"We did in the ninth. Got another one run back. That's what our offense does. It's relentless."

John Spikerman extended the Oklahoma lead to 13-8 with his second hit of the day in the ninth. He reached base four times in his Omaha debut.

Oklahoma advances to the Sunday evening winner bracket game versus the winner of Texas-Notre Dame.