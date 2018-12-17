Well here we are, the final week of high school football playoffs with only one Sooner still standing but a couple of Texas stars, in nationally noteworthy games, did more than their share to try and see their teams to the final game of the season. Did the one Sooner still standing take home this week's Future Sooners MVP?

The Skinny: Sunnyvale (9-1) ended their season in the first round of Texas's 4A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Hebron (8-5) ended their season in the third round of the 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Aquinas (13-2) ended their season in the finals of the Florida class 7A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Coffeyville ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Southwest-Onslow (12-3) ended their season in the semifinals of the North Carolina 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mater Dei (13-2) ended their season as the CIF division one state champions. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Northwest (12-1) ended their season in the finals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 24 Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Buford (10-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach (12-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Florida high school 8A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Millwood (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: With his team blitzing Wichita Falls Rider to the tune of 63-7 McClellan had a pretty pedestrian day by his lofty standard. On the afternoon he with 15 carries for 133-yards and three touchdowns (1, 1, 2). Next Week: Aledo (15-0) is meeting Ft. Bend Marshall in the finals of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday at 7p iin AT&T stadium in Arlington.

The Skinny: Bush ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and Allen finally came to a halt in a 44-35 defeat against Duncanville. On the day though the offense put up 191-yards rushing the treading was much tougher against the Panthers than Allen had faced to this point in the year. Next Week: Allen (14-1) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Cajon (12-2) ended their season in the championship of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Pinnacle (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Arizona 6A state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Manvel (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: A series of mistakes cost Ryan in a 43-21 loss to Highland Park, their third straight to the Scots in the state semifinals. That being saiid their star junior did more than his part with all three of the Raiders scores. On the day he had three carries for 38-yards and two touchdowns (3, 4) along with an 8-yard touchdown catch. Next Week: Ryan (14-1) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. WEEK 16 MVP

The Skinny: Prestonwood (9-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the TAPPS division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: NEO ended their season (8-4) in the Midwest Classic bowl. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Oakland (14-1) ended their season as the champions of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Wease got Allen started in a big way with their first two touchdowns (62, 12) but from there on was more quiet, though he did finish with six catches for 102-yards as he and Allen's 30-game winning streak was snapped in a 44-35 loss to Duncanville. Next Week: Allen (14-1) ended their season in the semifinals of the Texas 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Gonzaga (9-3) ended their season as the WCAC champions Next Week: N/A.