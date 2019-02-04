SoonerScoop.com

What perhaps started as a feel-good story regarding 2020 Tulsa (Okla.) Edison running back Sevion Morrison , well, the conversation started to change as to whether it was time for Oklahoma to start looking his way.

The numbers simply became too hard to ignore. It wasn’t one week. It wasn’t two weeks. It turned into every single week.

It’s hard to put into words what Morrison was able to do as a junior. A relative unknown to start the season to becoming one of the state’s best prospects by year’s end.



He had 211 carries for 2,639 yards, averaging a staggering 12.5 yards per carry with 34 touchdowns in 10 games. He also had seven catches for 205 yards with two touchdowns.

“My sophomore and freshman seasons, I don’t think I was wanting it enough,” Morrison said. “People would always tell me, but I had to recognize that I could play at the next level. I honestly surprised myself. I didn’t expect the numbers to be so high.”

The Sooners started to show interest in October, with Morrison being on hand for OU’s victory against Kansas State. Since that time, running backs coach Jay Boulware has been in constant contact with Morrison.

Constant contact, but no offer just yet. Morrison is starting to pile up one Power 5 conference offer after another, but the Sooners remain just outside of his grasp.

It’s a delicate balance because OU is involved with so many top 2020 running backs, but the Sooners are doing all they can to let Morrison know that he’s right there. He might not have the offer, but he’s not forgotten.

That was shown once again last week when Morrison was one of the few recruits invited to OU’s elite junior day.

“It was definitely different,” Morrison said. “I felt like, this time, I was kind of on the team. I already felt like I was vibing and everything like that. It was an elite day with not that many kids, so it definitely meant a lot.”

Honesty goes a long way, too. It’s something Morrison has said Boulware and head coach Lincoln Riley have done a great job. Especially at the junior day, Morrison said Boulware did a great job of breaking it all down in terms of OU’s thoughts on a crazy-crowded 2020 running back spot.

“It’s good and bad,” Morrison said. “I know where I’m at right now. That’s good. But it’s bad because I felt like I earned the OU offer. I’m not angry, but yea, it’s good and bad.”

No doubt Riley has made a big impression.

“It’s a real family-like climate,” Morrison said. “The head coach is in the mix a lot. Some head coaches just sit in the office. Not Lincoln. He’s right there in the mix.”