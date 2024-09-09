PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Gracen Halton named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — The second Oklahoma player to win an SEC award has likely been the team's biggest standout player through two weeks.

The Southeastern Conference named Gracen Halton as the Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Sooners' 16-12 win over Houston

Halton's biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter, when he tackled Houston running back Stacy Sneed in the end zone for a safety that helped seal the win. He also added a sack and a two tackles for loss, which tied Samuel Omosigho for the team lead.

"I'm really thankful and proud of him," OU coach Brent Venables said, "and that group of guys up front, they’ve helped him, too. He’d be the first to tell you, man, that’s a really close group of guys that bring out the best in each other. They challenge each other every day.

"Gracen has grown up right before our eyes in the last — since January. He’s made a decision. He’s gonna do something. Really proud of him and all the work he’s put in. And what a big-time play. They didn’t just gift-wrap that. We didn’t have a whole lot of tackles for loss, but man, that one was a huge one. A game-changer right there.”

Through the first two games, Halton has proven to be a valuable part of the Sooners' defense. He leads the team in both sacks (2.5) and tackles for loss (3.5). He's also already played 53 snaps — he played 91 all of last season — and he has the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the defense (86.9) behind Robert Spears-Jennings.

The junior was a popular breakout candidate in the spring and fall camp, and he's shown that through the first two games.

"Just watching the older guys when I was here my freshman and sophomore year, I didn't want to wait another year, so I knew I had to change some things that had to be better, and I just had to stack days," Halton said. "That's what I've been trying to focus on, is getting better every day. (The coaching staff), they've done a great job keeping me on the right path.”

Halton is the second Sooner to win an SEC weekly award, joining kicker Tyler Keltner.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

