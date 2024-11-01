Greg Sankey warns SEC: 'Play football and stop with feign injury nonsense'

One of the most peculiar issues that college football has had to deal with in recent years is the spike in sudden-onset injuries to defensive players.

We see it every week. Almost as if it were clockwork, an offense finding its rhythm comes to a screeching halt because of injuries that materialize out of thin air. At least, that's what the opposing sideline would have the offensive coordinator believe.

Unfortunately, these "injuries" aren't that at all. Rather, they are a popular form of gamesmanship that has given coaches a seemingly unlimited supply of timeouts.

Recently, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer addressed the phenomenon after a 27-3 loss to Ole Miss. And while he said that he hoped the Ole Miss players were okay, Beamer also addressed the elephant in the room.

"I got my own problems. We just got our butts kicked 27-3. But it's fascinating to me to see how many injuries occur for them after the opposing offense makes a first down or makes a big play...

"The timing on some of the injuries — it's a really bad look for college football."

Now, a few weeks after those comments, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has reportedly taken the matter into his own hands — and it appears he intends to squash the matter in one fell swoop.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the SEC Commissioner sent a memo to SEC coaches and athletic directors warning them to "stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create time-outs."