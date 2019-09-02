The offensive story for Oklahoma has all been about how Jalen Hurts would adapt to being with the Sooners. But just about everybody knows the story for the Sooners has been their defensive ineptitude the last couple of seasons.

Enter Alex Grinch and his Speed D mindset as defensive coordinator to try to fix what is broken. After all the talking through spring and summer about playing fast, being aggressive, what would the actual end product be?

It’s not all rosy, but there were enough positive signs from the Sooners defense to know they’re on the right track in a 49-31 victory against visiting Houston on Sunday evening.

“I thought we played extremely well early,” head coach Lincoln Riley. “We were outright dominant for the majority of the first half until that last drive. We did some really good things.

“I thought we came out strong early in the second half but we had that little lull period as a team. It’s something we have to do better. Certainly, more positives than negatives and an exciting thing to build on.”

OU came out like the aggressive machine Grinch wants, limiting Houston to 0 points and just 21 yards of total offense in the first quarter. OU was up 42-17 at the end of the third quarter before things went a little sideways in the fourth.

Playing fast, playing smart, being aggressive – the exact type of start Sooners fans were hoping to see and almost needed to see to believe this is a group that can make the strides and attempt to erase the last couple of seasons.

Grinch had to set the tone when he arrived in Norman, but he was going to need a player to buy in and lead the group. The assumption was it would be junior linebacker Kenneth Murray. If he can play the rest of the season the way he played against the Cougars, it’s going to be one banner season for the Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

“He has a real confidence level in the things he’s being asked to do,” Grinch said. “Knows where he’s supposed to be, when he’s supposed to be there.

“That allows a guy with some elite physical and athletic traits to cut it loose and play at his speed, which is a little different than what the bulk of the other guys are able to do. I’ve been pleased with him. I think for game one you saw a glimpse of what he can be for us.”

Murray had a team-high 13 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss, while Ronnie Perkins had seven tackles with two tackles for loss. OU earned three sacks.

That was the good. The bad was the Sooners couldn’t play a complete game. After looking stout early, there were some costly penalties and some busts as Grinch attempts to find not just a starting 11 but at least a two-deep 22.

And after all the stressing of turnovers, OU didn’t force a takeaway. A turnover on downs, yes, but no fumble recoveries, no interceptions.

Suffice to say, indeed, still a work in progress.

“I would say half the teams in the United States of America lost this week and they all thought they had good fall camps and spring football,” Grinch said. “It’s hard to win football games.

“An elite offensive football team was here tonight, a quarterback that certainly is nationally known for his talent. I felt like we did some good things. Is it good enough? No, it’s not good enough. So there’s a lot of elements. I think that’s one of them. To circle that piece, there’s more to it.”



