Behind a flurry of forced turnovers and a very fast start on offense, the Sooners are in good shape. Here's a look a couple of takeaways from the first half:

The Sooners have been unrelenting against Temple to begin Friday's opener. They lead the Owls 34-0 at halftime, opening the door for the reserves to see the field in the second half.

NORMAN — Things are shaking out pretty well for Oklahoma to open the 2024 season.

It didn't take long for two of OU's offseason acquisitions to have an impact.

Seth Littrell took an early gamble on the opening drive, opting to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Temple 16-yard line. Gavin Sawchuk converted with a two-yard run, giving OU a fresh set of downs.

On the ensuing play Jackson Arnold found tight end Bauer Sharp for a 14-yard score, marking the Sooners' first touchdown of the season. Sharp, who transferred from Southeastern Louisiana and asserted himself in the spring as OU's TE1 in the spring, became the 19th player in program history to score a touchdown on his first drive.

Sharp has three receptions for 27 yards and a score.

Something else that's sure to excite OU fans? The Sooners ran a lot of 12 personnel with both Sharp and TE Jake Roberts on the field. Roberts was actually sent in motion on the play where Sharp scored.

But a fellow transfer threw his hat in the ring on the next drive. Arnold found slot receiver Deion Burks for a touchdown, also from 14 yards out, to give Oklahoma a 14-0 lead. Burks followed that up with an eight-yard touchdown from Arnold in the second quarter.

He wasn't done. The OU defense forced a turnover right before half, and Burks capitalized two plays later on a five-yard touchdown from Arnold.

Deion Burks has four receptions for 30 yards and three scores at the half. In soccer terms, that's a hat trick.

The Sooners have used Burks all over the field. They've constantly put him in pre-snap motions and has been utilized on jet sweeps, carrying the ball three times for 14 yards.

The Sooners' offense has 208 total yards at halftime.