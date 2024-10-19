Halftime Huddle: It's a disaster in Norman

in other news
OU notepad: Dasan McCullough hoping to build on Texas debut
McCullough made his season debut against Texas after missing the first five games.
Sooners 'counting on' youth movement to help salvage a tailspinning season
As Oklahoma tries to keep its 2024 campaign on the tracks, a number of true freshmen step into major roles
Midweek Mailbag, Pt. 1: Let's talk about the offense
You all had questions and hot takes. I tried my best to answer them.
Bedenbaugh, Oklahoma will host a blue-chip official visitor this weekend
Sooners taking their shot at one of the top uncommitted offensive tackles in the 2025 class
OU softball: Sooners land highly-coveted pitcher in 2026 class
Patty Gasso had already assembled an impressive 2026 recruiting class. Then on Tuesday, she added an exclamation point
in other news
OU notepad: Dasan McCullough hoping to build on Texas debut
McCullough made his season debut against Texas after missing the first five games.
Sooners 'counting on' youth movement to help salvage a tailspinning season
As Oklahoma tries to keep its 2024 campaign on the tracks, a number of true freshmen step into major roles
Midweek Mailbag, Pt. 1: Let's talk about the offense
You all had questions and hot takes. I tried my best to answer them.
South Carolina leads Oklahoma 32-3 at halftime.
In every single way, it's a disaster. Pure and simple.
The Sooners' offense has been completely inept in every single fashion. OU has 109 total yards of offense and three turnovers, and is on track to get blown out in a must-win game at home.
Here's a look at what we've seen so far:
MICHAEL HAWKINS BENCHED AFTER DISASTROUS START
Brent Venables implied something during his comments at Tuesday's press conference — Michael Hawkins would remain the starter despite the offensive struggles, but it's clear that Jackson Arnold was still lurking as a possibility.
Hawkins simply couldn't afford to have a rough start, and that's exactly what happened. The true freshman was forced up in the pocket on the first play of the game, and then threw an interception on a deep attempt to JJ Hester. South Carolina preceded to score five players later.
On the next possession, Hawkins was strip sacked and the fumble was recovered for a 36-yard touchdown. Five players later, Hawkins was drilled in the backfield as he let the ball go, and it was promptly intercepted.
That equated to three turnovers for Hawkins on the Sooners' first three drives, and two of them were returned for touchdowns. South Carolina lead 21-0 at the 9:40 mark of the first quarter.
Venables' hand was forced — he simply had to sit Hawkins.
Hawkins finished his time completing three of five passes for 18 yards and one carry for -15 yards. Now, it's fair to wonder when (or if) Hawkins sees the field again this season.
JACKSON ARNOLD RETURNS
It was the question coming into the game: if Hawkins struggled, would the Sooners try Casey Thompson for the first time this year? Or would they actually return to Arnold?
The answer was Arnold. And the results haven't been good by any means, but they've been better.
On Arnold's first four drives, the Sooners were forced to punt all four times. OU attempted a fake punt on one of them, as Luke Elzinga found Bauer Sharp with a pass but Jacobe Johnson appeared to miss a blocking assignment, and Sharp was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. That led to a South Carolina field goal.
But on Arnold's fifth drive, they found something. With the help of Jacob Jordan — a walk-on who had not played this season — the Sooners moved the ball down the field on an 11-play, 53-yard drive. Jordan accounted for 42 of those yards on three receptions, and it set up a 44-yard field goal from Zach Schmit.
The offense has still been atrocious. But the Sooners didn't turn the ball over in six drives with Arnold as the helm, and he's completed 5 of 13 passes for 56 yards.
As a whole, the Sooners averaged 2.5 yards per play, 1.7 per rush and 7.7 per completion. The Gamecocks sacked OU's quarterback five times and had eight tackles for loss.
DEFENSE HAS MIXED RESULTS IN FIRST HALF
The offense, once again, did the defense no favor.
Hawkins' first turnover set South Carolina up at OU's 41-yard line. But the Gamecocks moved the ball with ease, dialing up five consecutive rushing plays on their way to an early 7-0 lead.
However, the Sooners allowed just one first down and forced back-to-back punts on the next possession. After OU's ill-fated fake punt, the defense didn't allow a first down and forced South Carolina to punt it. But South Carolina marched on an eight-play, 75-yard drive in the middle of the second quarter, and capped it off with a 33-yard touchdown pass from LaNorris Sellers to Joshua Simon. OU's secondary appeared to have a major bust in coverage on the play.
To add insult to injury, the offense's final possession ended in a punt, giving South Carolina the ball back with 1:54 left on the clock. The Gamecocks decently executed a seven-play drive that took them 50 yards down the field. But fortunately for the Sooners, they failed on a fake field-goal attempt to keep the score at 32-3.
The numbers aren't awful for OU's defense. South Carolina finished with just 185 total yards and scores on three of their seven drives. But it's been a pretty dispirited effort for the Sooners as a whole.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!