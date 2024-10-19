Halftime Huddle: It's a disaster in Norman

South Carolina leads Oklahoma 32-3 at halftime. In every single way, it's a disaster. Pure and simple. The Sooners' offense has been completely inept in every single fashion. OU has 109 total yards of offense and three turnovers, and is on track to get blown out in a must-win game at home. Here's a look at what we've seen so far:

MICHAEL HAWKINS BENCHED AFTER DISASTROUS START

Brent Venables implied something during his comments at Tuesday's press conference — Michael Hawkins would remain the starter despite the offensive struggles, but it's clear that Jackson Arnold was still lurking as a possibility. Hawkins simply couldn't afford to have a rough start, and that's exactly what happened. The true freshman was forced up in the pocket on the first play of the game, and then threw an interception on a deep attempt to JJ Hester. South Carolina preceded to score five players later. On the next possession, Hawkins was strip sacked and the fumble was recovered for a 36-yard touchdown. Five players later, Hawkins was drilled in the backfield as he let the ball go, and it was promptly intercepted. That equated to three turnovers for Hawkins on the Sooners' first three drives, and two of them were returned for touchdowns. South Carolina lead 21-0 at the 9:40 mark of the first quarter. Venables' hand was forced — he simply had to sit Hawkins. Hawkins finished his time completing three of five passes for 18 yards and one carry for -15 yards. Now, it's fair to wonder when (or if) Hawkins sees the field again this season.

JACKSON ARNOLD RETURNS

It was the question coming into the game: if Hawkins struggled, would the Sooners try Casey Thompson for the first time this year? Or would they actually return to Arnold? The answer was Arnold. And the results haven't been good by any means, but they've been better. On Arnold's first four drives, the Sooners were forced to punt all four times. OU attempted a fake punt on one of them, as Luke Elzinga found Bauer Sharp with a pass but Jacobe Johnson appeared to miss a blocking assignment, and Sharp was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. That led to a South Carolina field goal. But on Arnold's fifth drive, they found something. With the help of Jacob Jordan — a walk-on who had not played this season — the Sooners moved the ball down the field on an 11-play, 53-yard drive. Jordan accounted for 42 of those yards on three receptions, and it set up a 44-yard field goal from Zach Schmit. The offense has still been atrocious. But the Sooners didn't turn the ball over in six drives with Arnold as the helm, and he's completed 5 of 13 passes for 56 yards. As a whole, the Sooners averaged 2.5 yards per play, 1.7 per rush and 7.7 per completion. The Gamecocks sacked OU's quarterback five times and had eight tackles for loss.

DEFENSE HAS MIXED RESULTS IN FIRST HALF