ago football Edit

Halftime Huddle: Takeaways from OU-Houston

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — Oklahoma came into Saturday night's game as a 30-point favorite, expecting to coast to an easy victory over Houston.

However, it's been nothing but easy. The Sooners head into halftime clinging to a 14-6 lead over the Cougars.

While the Sooners are track to hang on for a win, it's clear they're going to have to keep the Cougars at bay. Here's a look at three takeaways from the first half for the Sooners.

Box scores provided by OUstats.com
OU's offense again struggling to find a rhythm

Despite putting up 51 points last week, the story for OU's offense was its inconsistency. After totaling 119 yards on its first two drives, the Sooners gained just 103 over their final six drives, which included back-to-back three-and-outs.

That's been the story against Houston so far, too. OU finished the first half with just 139 total yards against a Houston defense that ranked 115th in total defense last season and gave up 308 yards to UNLV in last week's 27-7 loss. They're also averaging just 3.3 yards per rush.

The Sooners' offense went three and out to open the gain, which included a six-yard loss on a jet sweep for Deion Burks on the first place. But the Sooners caught a break when Houston muffed the ensuing punt, setting the offense up at the 10-yard line. Jackson Arnold found Brenen Thompson for a 10-yard touchdown.

Since that score, here are the results of OU's drives:

Five plays, 19 yards, PUNT

Eight plays, 81 yards, TD

Six plays, 16 yards, PUNT

Four plays, 13 yards, PUNT

Three plays, 0 yards, PUNT

It's important to note that the Sooners are dealing with several injuries. Jake Taylor returned and snagged the starting spot at right tackle, but Branson Hickman and Geirean Hatchett have yet to play. Troy Everett did not dress for the game. Nic Anderson didn't dress either for the second straight game, and Andrel Anthony did not log a snap in the first half.

But the Sooners have continued their struggles to find a rhythm. A big reason, again, is third down. OU has converted on just of its seven attempts, only marginally better than the 1-of-12 they posted last week. They've also possessed the ball for just 11:23 of game time and are on pace for a TOP of just under 23 minutes for the game.

The era of tight ends has dawned at Oklahoma

A lot of fans begged for the Sooners to utilize the tight end more last season.

New offensive coordinator appears to have heard those calls.

Tight ends Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts were a significant part of the game plan against Temple last week, and that has continued in the first half against Houston. The Sooners' second touchdown, which gave them a 14-3 lead, came on an 11-yard connection from Jackson Arnold to Roberts. It was Roberts' first touchdown as a Sooner and the third for his career.

But the most noticeable part of that play might've been the personnel. Roberts was one of three tight ends on the field. He was flanked by Sharp and Kade McIntyre, who was sent in a pre-snap motion that helped open a running lane for Roberts.

McIntyre's presence on the field is notable after playing just 21 snaps all of last season.

With Roberts' touchdown, and Sharp's last week, OU's tight ends have already scored twice through six quarters this season. OU's tight ends recorded two touchdowns all of last season.

Defense rebounds after rough opening series

The Sooners' defense looked in trouble. Houston consistently moved the chains on its first drive, picking up 12 plays and 63 yards while converting on two third downs.

The Sooners were able to hold them to a field goal thanks to a sack from Damonic Williams on third-and-15 — his first as a Sooner — but the Cougars made a 43-yard field goal to cap off a drive that lasted more than eight minutes.

However, it's been a different story since then. The Cougars didn't score on its next four drives while gaining just 50 yards, as the Sooners' defense didn't allow them to find a rhythm.

But the Sooners slipped on the final drive of the half, allowing Houston to march on a six-play, 55-yard drive that ended in a 44-yard field goal to cut OU's lead to a one-possession game.

The Cougars had just 156 total offense in the first half, but they did possess the ball for 18:37 of game time. That will be something to monitor in the second half.

