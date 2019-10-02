News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hall finding his groove at OU

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It takes a little less than four hours to get from Charlotte, N.C., to Greenvile, N.C. But if Jeremiah Hall and Lincoln Riley were ever going to connect, it was going to need to be a lot farther aw...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}