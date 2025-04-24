Hannah Coor finding joy again, playing huge role for Sooners

That was fully on display during the series. One on highlight play, Coor made a spectacular grab in the outfield that really energized her teammates.

"But I think I just started playing in a whole different way this past series. Just not playing to prove people wrong, but trying to prove myself right. Just with everything I've been through. Not holding that (as much) as I used to. Just not caring. I didn't think I was gonna hit those home runs. I really wasn't trying, because I don't really do that. It just comes with having fun. I was having a whole lot of fun."

"I feel like I've always understood hitting, just from (OU hitting coach Jt Gasso ) and just being around some of the best offenses in softball history," Coor said Tuesday. "But I've never been the greatest hitter. I've never had a whole lot of power behind my swing. I'm pretty fast, so I like to use that as my advantage.

For Coor, those two plays were the biggest indicator of her newfound focus — having fun.

Coor absolutely crushed a two-run home run in the first game of the series. In the third game, she sailed another solo home run over the left field wall, a pivotal play as the Sooners rallied from a four-run deficit.

NORMAN — Hannah Coor has never tried to be a power hitter. Entering last weekend's series against Mississippi State, Coor had logged one home run in 79 at-bats.

It's been an important part of Coor's journey. The redshirt junior has struggled with lingering back issues that limited her to just four games played last season. She missed several weeks early this season after rolling her ankle during opening weekend.

The injuries have been frustrating for Coor, who has had to work hard just to stay on the field.

"Softball, for the longest time, was just a chore," Coor said. "It was something I missed when I wasn't able to play it. I'm finding that balance between having it be a chore and missing it so bad. I feel like I'm finally figuring out in a seesaw way of just balancing (that it) is hard, I wouldn't want it any other way."

But over the last few weeks, she's found her groove. She's cemented her starting spot in the outfield while laying claim to the nine-hole of the batting lineup. She's batting .333 for the season and boasts a perfect fielding percentage.

She's always been able to provide defense, but lately she's been finding her offense. She logged two hits in six at-bats against Tennessee — a series where the Sooners really struggled offensively — and scored two of the team's nine runs. Then she blasted two home runs in five at-bats against Mississippi State.

"She's been great," OU coach Patty Gasso said earlier this month. "She's been dying to play, and she's been hurt most of her career here, and it's been really hard for her. And it's another level of pain that she was dealing with, and it was really hard to watch because it was really playing hard on her mental psyche. Now she's pretty pain free.

"But she is amazing in the outfield. She's done some wonderful things for us, and she's starting to hit a little bit as well."

Coor finding her rhythm comes at a perfect time for the Sooners as they clash against No. 3 Texas this weekend. The Longhorns have allowed the ninth fewest runs in the country, averaging just 2.6 runs allowed per game.

"I'm super excited," Coor said. "OU-Texas is always a big weekend, whatever sport it is. But I think it's a little extra special, just the history we have with their softball program the last few years. So it's exciting to relive that and get all the newcomers on board now with what's going on. Just the way we've been about it. I'm excited."

The series opens at 5 p.m. Friday in Norman (ESPNU).



