It’s been talked about all season about how the NCAA Tournament was going to be an event like never before because of COVID-19 ramifications, and now Oklahoma knows the all too real reality.

In an incredibly tough break for the team, sophomore guard De’Vion Harmon will not be with the Sooners for their first-round matchup against Missouri on Saturday night, head coach Lon Kruger said Wednesday afternoon.

Kruger said Harmon tested positive for COVID-19 and also would not be available for the second-round game Monday, if the Sooners are able to take down the Tigers. OU and Missouri is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. on TNT.

“We’ll be without De’Vion,” said Kruger after a long pause. “Just going through his year, he’s had a great year, made tremendous progress. Players have this as a goal to play in the NCAA Tournament. It’s just so sad for De’Vion. Just heartbroken he won’t have that opportunity this first weekend. Challenge our guys to go win a couple, I guess, to get back for the second weekend, but a lot of work ahead for that, for sure.

“He tested when we landed Monday evening. Then we got the results back Tuesday. Then they, in De’Vion’s case, they’ll re-test in case it was a false positive. But it wasn’t. So we really found out yesterday that he will definitely not be with us.”

Harmon has been a big-time spark for the Sooners, especially early in games. The sophomore has adjusted to not being the point guard and is OU’s second leading scorer at 12.9 points per game. He also averages 3.4 rebounds, more than two assists and one steal per contest.

OU has gone through the COVID process before. The Sooners went stretches this season without Brady Manek and Jalen Hill. Then another period of time without Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams. The Sooners have found ways to adapt, but it’s such a massive blow for Harmon as well as the team.

“It definitely hurts. De’Vion is a really good player with a lot of talent that helps us in a lot of different aspects,” Reaves said. “Honestly, first of all, we want him to be safe and taken care of like coach said, I believe he hasn’t had any symptoms. I talked to him yesterday morning.

“On the basketball court, there are a lot of different things he does that helps us win basketball games. We’re just gonna have to get that from different guys. We’re just gonna need people to step up in the role that he played. It’s the way we live now. We’ve been affected by it now a couple of times, and you have to keep pushing forward.”

Harmon was a reason OU had put itself in position to reach the tournament last year before COVID canceled everything. And his improvement, most notably with the mid-range jumper, has been key for the Sooners throughout this season.

You could tell his excitement when asked about playing in the tournament Sunday evening.

“I've been playing basketball since I was 3, watching the NCAA tournament with my dad,” Harmon said. “My mom, too. My brother. But me and my dad would watch it every year in March, and now I got a chance ... now I'm in it. Now I'm here. I get to play in it. My parents are going to be there. They get to watch their son go compete for a national championship, and I'm just ready. I'm ready to get to work. I'm ready for the moment. I've always been built for moments like this and I can't wait for Saturday.”

Harmon released a message Wednesday afternoon as well.