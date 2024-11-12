Harroz, Castiglione reiterate 'unwavering' belief in Venables

As the noise level increases around Oklahoma's disappointing season, OU head coach Brent Venables received a vote of confidence. OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and president Joseph Harroz reiterated their belief and commitment to Venables following Tuesday's Board of Regent meeting. The comments come just a few days after the Sooners' disappointing 30-23 loss at Missouri on Saturday, which dropped them to 5-5 (1-5) on the season. "Obviously the season thus far has not gone as we hoped or planned," Castiglione told reporters. "That's disappointing to a lot of people, including us, even considering the significant challenges for the players and the coaches who have invested so much in the season so far. We're mindful that we haven't met the Oklahoma standard for 2024. "That said, we truly believe in Coach Venables and our team. We are completely focused on both supporting them and looking at all the ways to address the needed improvements now as soon as possible as well in preparation for next year and working with Coach Venables to help in all of that process. At the same time, we want to make sure we're accentuating the strengths that we're seeing developed in our program that are growing and performing at a rate that we also need to be successful in the SEC and beyond. So it's a holistic approach to making sure that we're focusing on all the important initiatives to support Coach Venables and our team."

It's a much-needed vote of confidence in the head coach and the Sooners, who are in the midst of an underwhelming season in Venables' third year at the helm. The Sooners have struggled in their first year as a member of the Southeastern Conference. They've lost four consecutive games in conference play, with their lone win coming in a 27-21 victory at Auburn in September where they rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. The offense has struggled mightily this season, particularly in conference play. The Sooners rank 117th nationally in total offense and 92nd in scoring offense, and they've been outscored 171-91 in conference games. Those offensive issues have been the primary setback for the Sooners, who are experiencing their best defensive season in years under Venables and defensive coordinator Zac Alley. The Sooners have also dealt with significant injuries all season, particularly at wide receiver and on the offensive line. The offensive woes prompted Venables to fire offensive coordinator Seth Littrell following the Sooners' 35-9 home loss to South Carolina on Oct. 19. While co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley has assumed playcalling duties, the Sooners figure to conduct a nationwide search for a new offensive coordinator at the end of this season. Despite the issues, Harroz remains confident in Venables' vision in the program. "It's unwavering right now," Harroz told reporters regarding his belief in Venables. "We know it's been a tough season. I've been around Oklahoma football for a long time. We have the right coach. This is our coach. We knew it was going to be a tough year going to the SEC the first year. You add that with all the things that have taken place around the shifting NIL landscape with hopefully more certainty coming next year — if this preliminary approval becomes final in the lawsuit — we knew there was going to be some turbulence.