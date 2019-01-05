In what is becoming a pattern for Oklahoma, at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio they landed an out of state five-star commitment that just a few months before would have seemed impossible. Following last year's on-air commitment from Brendan Radley-Hiles this year the Sooners landed Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove national No. 4 prospect Jadon Haselwood .

"I went with my spidey senses. I felt something wasn't right with the other schools and just felt comfortable with picking Oklahoma," Haselwood said.

It's a decision that, as mentioned, would have been unfathomable back in early December when Haselwood seemed destined to choose between Georgia, where he was a long-time commitment, and Miami.

Much like Radley-Hiles, Haselwood will be a midterm enrollee and hit Norman in January. Unlike 'Bookie', Haselwood signed with the Sooners back in December.

The nation's No. 4 prospect, like many commitments in the 2019 class had to talk things over with Lincoln Riley, particularly in regard to the rumors of the Sooners head man looking toward the NFL. It's something that Riley discussed back on signing day - when he knew he had a latter of intent from Haselwood but had agreed to keep things quiet.

“They heard that from plenty other coaches out there that seem to be experts on it,” Riley said back on Dec. 19.

“I think after sitting down and talking with these guys they’re very confident on, you know, where I’m going to be, the direction of this program and where my heart and my mind are at right now.”

That would certainly seem to be the case for the state of Georgia's No. 1 prospect.

"It's a blessing, i'm just happy to be part of something special. Lincoln Riley told me he was staying and when he said that, that's when I put the pen to paper," Haselwood explained.

And while it may have been Riley's future in Norman that gave Haselwood faith in where things stand it was his family's ties to the state of Oklahoma, as well as the university itself, hat got the Sooners in the door.

"I've got a lot of family from OU, they are consistent on offense, they are gong to do what they do," he said.

As everyone now knows the Sooners have now completed the first three man five-star wide receiver class in Rivals.com history. It's something that Haselwood sees and s excited to be part of.

"We are gong to have something special, we're going to build it up from the bottom," he explained.

Though Haselwood announcing his decision on national television was a big moment in his life, he admitted after the game that his 75-yard second quarter touchdown was the biggest part of his day.

"I liked the touchdown (better), I knew where I was going (to school). I didn't know I was going to catch that touchdown pass," he laughed.

And if you had any doubt what that touchdown catch meant? Asked what message Haselwood had for Sooners fans, he was very clear.

"Ya'll got a good one."