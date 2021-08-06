Haszing it All

One of the nation's elite prospects joined a growing group of his classmates when Bixby, Okla. star Luke Hasz pledged to the Sooners class of 2023 on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect is currently the nation's No. 1 overall tight end and with his pledge to Joe Jon Finley it's time to take a look at what the Sooners have reeled in for 2023.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Hasz shows off talent as a pass-catching tight end that Oklahoma has rarely had - in spite of a number of high end tight ends. Unlike many skilled tight ends Hasz shows real ability after the reception to make plays to shake defenders and break tackles.

Beyond that physicality he also has the speed to out run linebackers and stretch the seam for his quarterback.

And even those who can stay tight with Hasz are going to find it tough to matchup with his ability to get up in the air and make plays with his strong hands. Hasz time and time again climbs the ladder, fights for and wins the ball

Though Hasz is reputed as a pass-catching tight end, which he absolutely is, he's a much more capable as a blocker than he gets credit for. He'll get bigger and stronger and more diverse as a blocker but he's technically sounds - which comes as no surprise playing for one of the most well coached programs you'll find.

If there is one thing you'd like to see him develop it's some of his lateral movement where, like the current NFL standout he is reminsicent of, he still needs some work on but it's something he has the athleticism he'll need to continue to improve.

Player Comparison: One doesn't have to watch long and hard to think of former Sooner Mark Andrews, they even move pretty similarly.