SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radosevich caught up with 2023 Denton (Texas) Guyer quarterback commit Jackson Arnold following Guyer's 50-27 victory versus Lancaster. Arnold threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns and added a fourth touchdown with his legs as Guyer improved to 3-0 on the season.

Jackson is headed back to Norman this weekend for the Kent State contest and won't be alone when he makes the trek north on I-35.