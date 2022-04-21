 SCOOPHD Sights & Sounds remembers Baker Mayfield's 2017 Heisman Trophy season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 22:43:04 -0500') }} football Edit

HD: Mayfield Heisman Season

Eddie Radosevich • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@Eddie_Rado
Staff writer/Videographer for @SoonerScoop of the Rivals network. @FranchiseOK Morning Show. Unofficial 40 Podcast/Eskridge Lexus Postgame Podcast.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

SCOOPHD Sights & Sounds takes a trip down memory lane looking back at Baker Mayfield's 2017 Heisman Trophy winning season. En route to becoming Oklahoma's sixth Heisman Trophy winner Mayfield won the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, AP Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year.

By the numbers:

Total offense: 4,938

Touchdowns: 43

Passing yards: 4,627

Completion percentage: .705

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}