HD: Mayfield Heisman Season

SCOOPHD Sights & Sounds takes a trip down memory lane looking back at Baker Mayfield's 2017 Heisman Trophy winning season. En route to becoming Oklahoma's sixth Heisman Trophy winner Mayfield won the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, AP Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year.

By the numbers:

Total offense: 4,938

Touchdowns: 43

Passing yards: 4,627

Completion percentage: .705