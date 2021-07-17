Helms Brings Plenty to OU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Upon arrival at Oklahoma there was no doubt that Joe Jon Finley had some work to do to add to the future of his tight end room. Back in February, Finley got the first piece with Aledo, Texas four-s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news