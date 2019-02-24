Henderson makes OU call
It was junior day for Oklahoma on Saturday, but it was really a junior weekend as the Sooners brought in top recruits Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
That Friday visitor is now the latest member of OU’s 2020 class as Irving (Texas) Ranchview athlete Mikey Henderson announced Sunday he has committed to the Sooners.
The story is already written, I’m just sticking to the script... #Committed pic.twitter.com/i4MfY7wp23— mh (@nolimitmikey7) February 24, 2019
Henderson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, is being recruited as the next great H-Back/fullback for the Sooners. Offered at quarterback by some schools, Henderson’s initial offer came from OU last spring. He has had zero problems with the H-Back label instead of being a quarterback at the next level at OU.
Henderson has been a frequent visitor to Norman in the last 12 months, but there was something about the Friday trip that made most believe this was going to be the clincher.
Couple photos from #Sooners #20Deep target @nolimitmikey7, who was back at #OU today: pic.twitter.com/VObPa4wLz6— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) February 23, 2019
He said earlier in the week that he is a fan of the one-on-one time with coaches, so he opted to visit Friday instead of Saturday. OU was ready with a No. 7 Henderson jersey for his photoshoot. All the signs were adding up that OU had done its job, and it was just a matter of time for when Henderson would make it known.
Following OU, a lot of other top schools came into play. In the end, this really came down to an OU and Texas battle and score one for the Sooners here.
Henderson becomes the eighth commitment for OU’s #20Deep class, and it’s hard to see this being the only commitment to come from OU’s junior day weekend. The Sooners seemed to strike the right chord with several top prospects during the last four days.
The addition of Henderson gives OU the sixth-ranked Rivals class, very early in the 2020 cycle.