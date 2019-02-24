It was junior day for Oklahoma on Saturday, but it was really a junior weekend as the Sooners brought in top recruits Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That Friday visitor is now the latest member of OU’s 2020 class as Irving (Texas) Ranchview athlete Mikey Henderson announced Sunday he has committed to the Sooners.

The story is already written, I’m just sticking to the script... #Committed pic.twitter.com/i4MfY7wp23 — mh (@nolimitmikey7) February 24, 2019

Henderson, listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, is being recruited as the next great H-Back/fullback for the Sooners. Offered at quarterback by some schools, Henderson’s initial offer came from OU last spring. He has had zero problems with the H-Back label instead of being a quarterback at the next level at OU. Henderson has been a frequent visitor to Norman in the last 12 months, but there was something about the Friday trip that made most believe this was going to be the clincher.