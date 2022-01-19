Henry Talks OU Visit
Oklahoma has a considerable history in recruiting Southern California and though there have been staff changes there is still work being done in the area. The most recent example is the Sooners pursuit of Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger defensive end Kevonte Henry. The talented pass rusher visited Oklahoma last weekend and while in Honolulu for the Polynesian Bowl he discussed his visit and what he expects to play out during the final few weeks of his recruitment.