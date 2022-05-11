Hester staying home, picks OU
It was more than 50 months ago when wide receiver J.J. Hester was offered by Oklahoma. A lifetime ago and now a second chance for both sides to get it right.
Hester, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after a couple of years at Missouri, is going to be a Sooner, announcing his intentions to transfer to OU.
Once upon a time, Hester was the No. 1-ranked in-state prospect for the 2020 class coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington. He was offered by OU in February 2018, following his sophomore season. And the inevitable conclusion of becoming a Sooner simply never came to be for the eventual three-star recruit.
At Missouri, Hester had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season after redshirting during the 2020 year.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Hester showed he was more than just size on his 65-yard touchdown reception against Southeast Missouri.
He finished the season strong with three catches for 30 yards in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Once he hit the portal two weeks ago, though, a lot of OU fans were wondering if another Hornet was coming to Norman.
Hester arrived at OU for a visit Sunday and stayed through Monday afternoon. There had been talks of visiting the likes of Baylor or Notre Dame, but it’s time.
Following Hester’s visit, a lot of OU players with Tulsa ties gave the shoutout on social media about how excited they’d be if Hester joined the group.
Included among them was Gentry Williams, who signed with OU for the 2022 class from Tulsa Booker T. Washington and will arrive next month.
Hester fills one of the last needs for head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. OU’s depth at receiver was a question mark heading into spring and took another blow when Cody Jackson entered the transfer portal more than two weeks ago.
Hester becomes the second transfer commitment for the Sooners this week, joining former Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville, who made the choice Monday afternoon.