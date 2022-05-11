Hester staying home, picks OU

It was more than 50 months ago when wide receiver J.J. Hester was offered by Oklahoma. A lifetime ago and now a second chance for both sides to get it right.

Hester, who entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after a couple of years at Missouri, is going to be a Sooner, announcing his intentions to transfer to OU.

Once upon a time, Hester was the No. 1-ranked in-state prospect for the 2020 class coming out of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington. He was offered by OU in February 2018, following his sophomore season. And the inevitable conclusion of becoming a Sooner simply never came to be for the eventual three-star recruit.

At Missouri, Hester had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns last season after redshirting during the 2020 year.

Listed at 6-foot-3, Hester showed he was more than just size on his 65-yard touchdown reception against Southeast Missouri.