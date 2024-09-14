Hickman, Dolby, Gentry Williams out vs. Tulane; Anderson likely to return

Sooner Nation gets some good news and some bad news in advance of Oklahoma's Week 3 home tilt with Tulane, as star wide receiver Nic Anderson appears poised to make his return to action.

However, OU will be without starting center Branson Hickman (ankle) for the second straight game. Standout defensive backs Gentry Williams (shoulder) and Kendel Dolby (undisclosed) are also on the shelf Saturday, according to sources. It's not immediately clear whether senior wideout Andrel Anthony, who was active but didn't play last week against Houston, will be available.

Anderson (hamstring) has been hampered throughout fall camp and the early portion of the 2024 season, and he did not suit up for either of Oklahoma's first two games. The Sooners' offense has been conspicuously impacted by his absence, and rightfully so; after an injury-laden true freshman season in 2022, Anderson stayed healthy for the entirety of the 2023 campaign and enjoyed a breakout year. He reeled in 31 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging a spectacular 21.0 yards per catch. He also memorably secured a 3-yard touchdown in the closing seconds to give Oklahoma a 34-30 victory over Texas in the Red River Showdown. In recognition of Anderson's efforts, The Athletic named him a Freshman All-American at season's end.

Hickman, a fifth-year senior transfer by way of SMU, went down in the first quarter of Oklahoma's season opener and had to be helped off the field. Brent Venables disclosed after the game that Hickman had sprained his ankle, and Hickman suited up but didn't play in Week 2. In his Tuesday press conference, Venables said he was "hopeful" that Hickman would return for the Tulane matchup, but the Sooners will instead hold out the veteran center in advance of a highly consequential Sept. 21 showdown with Tennessee.

Dolby, a senior who's emerged into a force at the cheetah position in Venables' defense, will miss the first game of his career at Oklahoma. He played in all 13 games last season after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and he'd recorded seven tackles, a sack and a pass breakup through the Sooners' first two games of the 2024 campaign. Sources have indicated that his injury is unlikely to keep him sidelined in the long term, so Oklahoma can very reasonably hope to have him back in action next week against the Volunteers.

Williams, a junior from Tulsa who has battled injuries throughout his career at OU, dinged up his shoulder in fall camp and has been fighting to get healthy ever since. He saw limited action in each of the first two games and didn’t play beyond the first quarter of last week’s matchup with Houston. Though Venables downplayed Williams’ injury as “not serious” last weekend, it’s currently unclear how long Williams will be sidelined.

The Sooners have been beleaguered by various ailments throughout nonconference play, as junior wideout Jayden Gibson (knee) suffered a season-ending knee injury in fall camp. Meanwhile, Geirean Hatchett broke camp as Oklahoma's starting left guard, but played just one game before undergoing surgery for a torn bicep, and he won't play for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Jalil Farooq, a two-year starter at receiver for Oklahoma, broke a bone in his foot on the Sooners' very first drive of the season. That injury required surgery and will keep Farooq out of action until at least mid-October. And right tackle Jake Taylor, who's dealing with multiple injuries, missed the season opener. He and Williams both exited midway through the Sooners' Week 2 victory over Houston and didn't return; Taylor is also unlikely to play Saturday as he recovers. And Anthony's availability remains week-to-week as he gets back up to speed from a knee injury suffered last October, which required surgery and a lengthy rehab.

Oklahoma and Tulane kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.