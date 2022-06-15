Hicks Gets Downhill

The Wednesday evening commitment of Denton (Texas) Ryan three-star running back Kalib Hicks was a big one for the Sooners at a position that has had a lot of questions around it. The nation's No. 12 all-purpose back went from a player Oklahoma was interested in to a priority for the class in a short amount of time. What made position coach Demarco Murray make such a priority of Hicks? We take a look into it.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Some will watch Hicks' tape and talk about his ability to separate from defenders down the field. However, it is his decisive running style that has to truly appeal to Jeff Lebby and the Sooner staff. Hicks isn't one to dance or hesitate, when he sees his running lane he's going to attack it and use that speed to create some big plays.

That being said, don't confuse that resolute running style for a guy who doesn't have the ability to make people miss or have a subtle eurostep when needed. Hicks shows off great vision and is skilled at getting a defender off balance before bouncing outside or simply showing that he could before cutting inside of a defender and getting upfield.

The surprising thing in seeing Hicks on tape is that while he is listed as an all-purpose back and those players are often space players who shy away from contact. Hicks is anything but someone who shies away from that sort of physical play. He, generally, runs behind his pads and doesn't exactly seek out unnecessary contact but won't avoid if there's more yardage available.

It will be interesting to see how Hicks' speed plays at the college level. On one hand, he seems to run away from plenty of defenders on tape but his track times are good, not great. Is he one of those guys that just seems to be faster than whoever is chasing him, ala Kennedy Brooks or does he just have to adjust his style a bit? If his buy-in to the weight weight room is there, he seems like a guy who could go in several different directions in the college game.

Player Comparison: There's just no denying that Hicks puts off some big Kennedy Brooks vibes. Check out Brooks' junior highlights and see if you see a comparison.