NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – It’s not every season a reporter starts at a game that will be the most shocking result they will see all year. But that’s exactly what happened when mighty Denton (Texas) Ryan made their way down I-35 to take on New Braunfels and fell 34-33. Coming into the game the Ryan Raiders and New Braunfels Unicorns seemed as evenly matched as their mascots brought to life.

A big part of that early lead was the ground game led by Oklahoma running back commitment Kalib Hicks . The powerfully built back has the look of a chain-mover but made a highlight reel play when he leaped a New Braunfels defender on the opening play of the game.

But, as they say, that’s why they play the game. New Braunfels fell behind early as Ryan exerted it’s mass of high-end talent toward a early 13-0 lead.

Hicks on the day showed off the power to break tackles as well as impressive balance and the ability to avoid the biggest of hits. Beyond that the nation’s No. XX running back showed off his greatest trait, his feet.

The state of Texas’ No. XX prospect has an easy ability to change direction or simply set a defender up for a juke and slide by them with little more than a hand on the big back.

Hicks is not a big-time speed back but he has the ability to routinely turn a five-yard run into a 15-yard one thanks to his short area quickness, good vision and, again, change of direction.

Ryan boasts a number of other big-time stars who will get the Raiders back on track but on the night mistakes were aplenty and New Braunfels did an exemplary job taking advantage of it. However, little fault can be laid at Hicks’ feet as he took good care of the ball and seemed one of the steadying forces for the Raiders.