Hoops: Alabama overwhelms the Sooners in SEC opener

Jalon Moore scored the first bucket of the game on Saturday. That was essentially the highlight of the night for Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa. The 12th-ranked Sooners were simply outmatched in their SEC opener at Alabama, as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide coasted to an 107-79 win. Moore's opening bucket represented the Sooners' only lead of the night. From there, the Crimson Tide took control of the game on a 13-4 run and went into halftime with a 48-29 lead. Porter Moser's squad never generated any momentum, and never cut the lead below 17 points in the second half. The loss ends the Sooners' undefeated start to the season, dropping them to 13-1 on the year and 0-1 in SEC play. Here are three takeaways from the game.

'Bama overwhelms the Sooners, wins the physicality battle

Offensive rebounding was always going to be the primary focus. The Crimson Tide came into the game ranked 20th in offensive rebounding, averaging 14.3 per game. That came to fruition, as the Sooners were helpless in keeping Alabama off the glass. The Crimson Tide finished with 22 offensive rebounds, which turned into 25 second-chance points. The Sooners, conversely, finished with 26 total rebounds, while the Crimson Tide grabbed 50 total rebounds. That advantage was apparent from the opening tip. The Crimson Tide had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and then grabbed six more in the first four minutes of the second half. Obviously, Alabama is one of the better rebounding teams in the country. But it's clear that the Sooners' big-man rotation is going to be something to monitor. Sam Godwin is the most consistent option on the glass, but he has clear limitations to his game. Luke Northweather is the shooting option, but he was scoreless in 12 minutes and grabbed zero rebounds. Mohammad Wague hasn't proven capable of playing heavy minutes.

Jeremiah Fears struggles in conference debut

It was basically a worse-case scenario for the true freshman guard, who came into the game leading the Sooners in scoring with 18.1 points per game. But simply put, Fears struggled mighty in his conference debut. The Crimson Tide made it clear point of emphasis to stop Fears from generating a rhythm, and it worked. The true freshman went into halftime with just one point on 0-of-7 shooting, and he sat the last couple of minutes with foul trouble. Fears eventually found a rhythm midway through the second half with buckets on three-straight possessions, but the outcome had already been decided. The Crimson Tide were aggressive in defending Fears, constantly throwing doubles and blitzes at him during pick and rolls. He did enough in the second half to make his final line respectable: 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block, two steals and three turnovers. But it was too little too late, though maybe it can be a springboard for Fears moving forward. Throw in a rough shooting night for Duke Miles (10 points, 3/8 shooting) and the team shooting just 5-of-19 from the 3-point line, and the Sooners' paths to victory shut off quickly. It's just one game in a long conference season, and Fears will have plenty of time to bounce back. But this game showed that Fears is going to have to battle against good teams who will have him atop the scouting report, and it's not going to be easy.

OU's defense nowhere to be found

The Sooners snagged some impressive wins in non-conference play, but Alabama is a different animal. The Crimson Tide came into the game ranked first in the entire country in scoring (89 points per game). The Sooners simply never slowed down Alabama's offense. The Crimson Tide's 107 points marked the most OU has allowed in four seasons under Moser. The previous high was 94 points allowed against Texas last season. The Crimson Tide went into halftime with 48 points on 45% shooting, which included six dunks. A lot of those shots were uncontested and simply too easy.