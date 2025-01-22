Hoops: Dayton Forsythe proving to be real asset off the bench

NORMAN — With his squad trailing by 20 points last week against Texas, OU head coach Porter Moser was imply looking for a spark.

He turned to freshman guard Dayton Forsythe, who had been out of the rotation through the first four games of conference play. Forsythe played like his hair was on fire, bringing real energy and effort. He dove for loose balls. He crashed the glass hard looking for rebounds.

The counting stats weren't eye-catching: 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist. But in a game the Sooners lost by four points, and trailed by as much as 23, it wasn't a surprise that he finished with a plus-minus of 14 in just 10 minutes.

"He’s definitely been a big X-factor for us," OU veteran guard Kobe Elvis said. "I don’t think a lot of people understand the value he has. I think sometimes he doesn’t understand the value he brings to the game. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know because he’s young. Comes in and plays so hard. Crashing the boards, making shots, making good reads.

"He plays extremely hard. It’s contagious. It affects me, the rest of the guys coming off the bench and the starters coming back in. Hey, I need to play as hard as him."

That game was evidence that the Oklahoma native isn't just a freshman who can't play in the SEC. Moser tested that theory in the following game against South Carolina.

Forsythe entered the game midway through the first half and immediately drilled a midrange jumper. Late in the second half, with the Sooners pulling away in the midst of a huge run, Duke Miles found Forsythe for a transition 3-pointer.

With no hesitation, Forsythe pulled it from deep and nailed it to punctuate a 15-0 run and help give the Sooners a much-needed win in conference play.