Hoops mailbag: Expectations for Fears, starting five, and OU's season

With Oklahoma's 2024-25 season kicking off on November 4th, I’ve answered your questions on Jeremiah Fears, the potential starting five, realistic expectations for Oklahoma's first SEC season, what happens if they miss the tournament, and much more.

--Is Jeremiah Fears gonna be a factor this year??

The short answer? Absolutely. Jeremiah Fears has been stellar in practice so far, to the point where many have regarded him as the best player on the court. He can shoot it from range, and while he’s certainly capable of heating up from deep, what really sets him apart is his ability to impact the game even if he’s having an off night.

Now, some might think it’ll take time for him to fully acclimate, given that he’s just 17 until October 14th. But honestly, put the age aside. Fears has already shown enough for everyone I’ve talked to to pencil him into their starting five. He’s different—different from Javian McCollum, Milos Uzan, Grant Sherfield, Jordan Goldwire, or any guard Oklahoma has had in the Porter Moser era.

So yeah, he’s going to be a big factor. I’d expect him to be the guy the Sooners go to late in the shot clock, much like how McCollum was in key moments last season.

--IYO who starts at PG and what is the biggest strength of this team?

Jeremiah Fears. My previous answer should make that pretty clear.

As for the biggest strength of this team? The overall experience. The transfers they’ve brought in have logged a ton of minutes—this is an old team. But if I’m giving you a strength other than experience, I’d go with shooting. Brycen Goodine has been compared to Umoja Gibson as one of the best shooters in Moser’s tenure at Oklahoma. And then there’s Jadon Jones, who’s been going nuclear in practice.

Those two are knockdown shooters, no question. Add in Kobe Elvis, Duke Miles, Jeremiah Fears, and a few others who can also hit from deep. Fears and Elvis, in particular, have shown they can get hot from behind the arc.

--If you had to blindly guess the starting five right now… who ya got?

Jeremiah Fears, Kobe Elvis, Brycen Goodine, Jalon Moore, and Sam Godwin. That seems to be the consensus starting five among the people I’ve talked to. I’d say Fears, Moore, and Godwin are pretty much locked in. Elvis has been one of the best players in practice, so I’m confident he’ll start. As for Goodine, I’d expect him to get the nod as well.

Now, Duke Miles has been mentioned as a potential starter by a few, but if he’s battling with Elvis, I’d lean toward Elvis—especially with Miles currently banged up. That said, I’d still expect Duke to get starter minutes. Jadon Jones has been one of the best five players in practice so far, but I’d expect Moser to bring him off the bench as a spark, playing starter minutes like Miles.

--It really seems like OU will be picked somewhere between 12-15 in the pre-season SEC rankings. How hopeful should we be about them breaking into the top 10? It really looks like the SEC could be a 10-team tournament conference.

I see two tiers in the SEC. Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Ole Miss make up the first tier. In the second tier, I’d go with Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. I imagine many will pick Mississippi State, Missouri, and South Carolina over Oklahoma, but I’d argue that Oklahoma sits atop that second tier. If they can stay healthy, I certainly think this team could find itself in the top 10 of the conference.