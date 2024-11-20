Hoops notepad: Kobe Elvis finding a groove, injury updates

NORMAN — Oklahoma has opened the season as expected, winning its first three games. The Sooners are still learning their brand new roster, and they'll get another opportunity to do that on Thursday against East Texas A&M (7 p.m. ESPN+). OU coach Porter Moser met with the media Wednesday to preview that game and much more:

Injury updates

Context: The Sooners have been missing two of their top rotation players to start the season. Jadon Jones has yet to play the season with an ankle injury, and Brycen Goodine has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. It appears likely that both of them will miss Thursday's game. Without both players, expect more minutes for Kobe Elvis, Duke Miles, Jeremiah Fears and Dayton Forsythe. Quote: "Jadon is definitely out," Moser said when asked by OUInsider. "Brycen, (we're) just kind of at a stalemate with him. It's a push-pull. He starts practicing, it pulls back on him. He hasn't been back full go yet."

Kobe Elvis hoping to build on Stetson game

Context: In last weekend's win against Stetson, Elvis showed why he was a highly-coveted prospect in the portal. Elvis led the team with 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting and hit four 3-pointers, adding six assists and three steals. But the most important thing has been his assist-to-turnover ratio. He leads the team with 13 assists while committing just five turnovers, and it's a big reason why the Sooners have averaged just 10.7 turnovers per game. Quote: "Offensively, he did some really good things," Moser said. "To see the ball going in, he actually made some off the dribble, too... It was great for him to see them going in. So with some of our top shooters out, now we've had games where Duke (Miles) hit four 3s, now Kobe's hit four 3s, Jalon Moore has a really good percentage going in. Dayton's hit a couple. Glenn (Taylor Jr.'s) hit a couple. Fears has hit a couple. "So you're getting a couple guys that you really want able to shoot the ball. Kobe's been shooting really well in practice for awhile now, and for him to see it go in like that, I thought he was really good offensively. But the thing that's pleasing me the most is I don't care what player it is, we've kept the turnovers down. Kobe's assist-to-turnover ratio is what we thought (it would be). He's consistently one of the top assist-to-turnover ratios in the country. He has started out that way this year taking care of the ball."

Death, Taxes, and Sam Godwin's offensive rebounding

Context: Godwin solidified himself as one of the nation's top rebounders last season, particularly on the offensive glass. Through three games, he's picked up right where he left off. He's averaging 11.7 rebounds per game in 25.7 minutes per game, and he ranks 14th in offensive rebounding percentage and 10th in defensive rebounding percentage. His 4.3 offensive rebounds per game ranks 12th nationally. Quote: "Death and taxes are a given, (as well as) Sam and offensive rebounding," Moser said. "He’s just relentless. Probably the best offensive rebounder I’ve ever coached. He combines a great nose for it with a relentlessness for it. He’s athletic. He’s been super consistent. I still think, for him, (it's about) getting him to play 30 minutes a game. That’s the direction we’re heading with him. "He’s been super solid. He’s shooting 55 percent from the field, and I’d bet he’ll say he has left a couple of baskets on the board around the rim. Finishing everything he can is going to be big for him. I still want him to pull the trigger for the three, whether he makes it or not."

Scouting report for East Texas A&M