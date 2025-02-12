Hoops: Oklahoma crushed in Columbia,falling to Missouri 82-58

The second half was no different. It was all Missouri, as the 21st-ranked Tigers cruised to an 82-58 win, dropping Oklahoma to 16-8 (3-8).

Pair that with 13 first-half turnovers, 21.9% shooting from the field, and 19 first-half points from Missouri’s Mark Mitchell, and you get a 20-point halftime deficit.

No. 21 Missouri led by 10 for most of the first half, but toward the end, Oklahoma crumbled, failing to make a field goal in the final four minutes before halftime.

The Sooners had an opportunity to go on the road and grab what would have been a résumé-boosting win — but that opportunity disappeared early.

– In the first half, the Sooners shot 7-32 (21.9%) from the field, 3-13 (23.1%) from behind the arc, and 7-10 (70%) from the free throw line. On the other side, Missouri shot 14-24 (58.3%) from the field and 2-5 (40.0%) from three.

The poor first-half shooting from Oklahoma was also coupled with 13 turnovers, which led to a large halftime deficit. The offense in the first half had two scoring droughts that spanned over three minutes.

Oklahoma finished the game shooting 18-58 (31%) from the field and 5-22 (22.7%) from behind the arc. Additionally, they shot 17-24 (70.7%) from the free throw line.

It’s actually really simple: when you shoot as poorly as the Sooners did and give a good opponent like Missouri as many extra possessions as they did, you’re going to get crushed — and they did.

– Oklahoma played 11 players in the first half, as Jacolb Fredson-Cole, who hasn’t played meaningful minutes since November, got in the game for two minutes. Part of that was due to foul trouble in the frontcourt, as Sam Godwin played just six first-half minutes and picked up two fouls.

– Mitchell totaled 25 points for the Tigers, 19 of which occurred in the first half. Caleb Grill came off the bench and added 15 points, and Tony Perkins also scored in double figures with 12 points off the bench.

– Jalon Moore led the way with 8 points in the first half for the Sooners, but he, like the rest of the team, had a poor shooting performance, going 2-10 from the field.

Moore ended with 10 points, seven rebounds, and five turnovers on a poor 3-14 shooting from the field in 32 minutes before fouling out.

– It was Duke Miles who led the way for Oklahoma with 18 points, 14 of which occurred in the second half. He shot 5-9 from the field and 2-4 from deep. Miles also pitched in five steals (!), three assists, and three rebounds.

– Jeremiah Fears had a similar shooting night to Moore, going 3-13 from the field and totaling 8 points. He also pitched in seven rebounds, a block, and a steal.

– Next up: Oklahoma returns to Norman to take on LSU on Saturday, February 15th, at 5:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!