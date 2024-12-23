Hoops: OU men's, women's teams rise in latest AP Polls

Both Oklahoma hoops teams have risen in the latest AP polls.

The men's team landed at No. 12, raising two spots from last week's rankings. The women's team has risen to No. 9, up one spot from last week.

The men's team saw their stock boosted after another impressive week. The Sooners opened the week last Wednesday with an 87-86 win over then-No. 24 Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. They closed the week on Sunday with an easy 89-66 victory over Central Arkansas, which saw Duke Miles score a season-high 29 points.

The wins improved the Sooners' record to 12-0 on the season, and their one of just four undefeated teams remaining in college basketball (Tennessee, Florida, Drake). They have an excellent opportunity to conclude their non-conference schedule with a perfect 13-0 record, as they host Prairie View A&M next Sunday (1 p.m. ESPN+) before starting SEC play.

The Sooners are joined by fellow SEC teams in the rankings, including No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Auburn, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Florida, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 19 Mississippi State and No. 23 Arkansas.

The women's team had a similarly successful week, beating then-No. 20 Michigan, 72-62, on Wednesday before beating Omaha 111-65 on Sunday. The Sooners (11-1) have not fallen below No. 11 in the rankings this season.

The Sooners conclude non-conference play at 4 p.m. Sunday against New Mexico State.

Both the men's and women's teams also landed at No. 11 in the respective coaches polls.

