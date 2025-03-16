Hoops: OU women's team selected as No. 3 seed

The Sooners will host No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. If they win, they'll play the winner of No. 6 Iowa and No. 11 Murray State on Monday.

The Sooners were selected as a No. 3 seed, according to ESPN's Selection Show on Sunday. It's the fourth straight season the Sooners have made the NCAA Tournament under coach Jennie Baranczyk , and the third season they will be a host site for the first two rounds.

The Sooners entered Selection Sunday with a particularly strong resume. They posted a 25-7 record through the SEC Tournament and have won nine of their last 10 games. They're ranked No. 13 in the NET Rankings with a 7-7 record in Quad 1 games. They won their final seven games of the regular season and then won their first two games of the SEC Tournament, including victories over Georgia (70-52) and No. 12 Kentucky (69-65) before falling against No. 5 South Carolina.

Now, the Sooners will be looking to reverse their recent NCAA Tournament performances. They've yet to advance past the Round of 32 over the last three seasons, yet this year's team has found its stride late in the season. That includes impressive performances from Reagan Beers, who has scored at least 20 points in five of the last seven games.

