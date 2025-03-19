Softball: Sooners make quick work of East Texas A&M

NORMAN — It was a typical midweek game for Oklahoma on Wednesday.
The Sooners wasted no time dispatching the Lions. They opened the game with RBI singles from Gabbie Garcia and Sydney Barker in the bottom of the first inning, then Ailana Agbayani had an RBI groundout to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead heading to the second inning. Agbayani followed that up with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second inning to add another run.
The Sooners made sure the third inning was all they needed to seal the win.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas continued her hot streak at the plate with an RBI double to open the frame. Garcia added yet another RBI single, then scored an unearned run alongside Kasidi Pickering to reach run-rule territory.
That proved to be more than enough, as the Sooners came away with an 8-0 win over the Lions at Love's Field. It's the 14th run rule victory of the season for the Sooners, who improve to 27-0 on the season.
In the circle, Isabella Smith got the start for the Sooners. Smith, who struggled a bit last weekend against Arkansas, had a nice bounce back, striking out four batters while allowing zero hits in two innings. Kierston Deal and Paytn Monticelli made easy work as relief pitchers, as the Sooners didn't allow a single hit defensively. Monticelli added one walk and two strikeouts.
The offense tallied eight hits, with Gabbie leading the way with a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate. McEnroe-Marinas added two hits, while Pickering added one hit and three runs. It was also a perfect opportunity for the Sooners to unload the bench, as 14 different players logged playing time. That includes Barker, who got the start at first base in place of Cydney Sanders.
The Sooners will continue SEC play this weekend as they hit the road and travel to Columbia, Missouri for a three-game series (5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday). All games will be broadcast on SECN+.
