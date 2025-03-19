Softball: Sooners make quick work of East Texas A&M

NORMAN — It was a typical midweek game for Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The Sooners wasted no time dispatching the Lions. They opened the game with RBI singles from Gabbie Garcia and Sydney Barker in the bottom of the first inning, then Ailana Agbayani had an RBI groundout to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead heading to the second inning. Agbayani followed that up with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the second inning to add another run.

The Sooners made sure the third inning was all they needed to seal the win.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas continued her hot streak at the plate with an RBI double to open the frame. Garcia added yet another RBI single, then scored an unearned run alongside Kasidi Pickering to reach run-rule territory.

That proved to be more than enough, as the Sooners came away with an 8-0 win over the Lions at Love's Field. It's the 14th run rule victory of the season for the Sooners, who improve to 27-0 on the season.